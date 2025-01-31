Ukraine's Ambassador To UK, U.S. CDA Discuss Battlefield Developments

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK, former Commander-in-Chief of the Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in the UK Matthew Palmer discussed the situation on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Zaluzhnyi reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"I had an important conversation with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in the UK Matthew Palmer. We discussed the situation on the battlefield and the importance of stopping Russian aggression," the ambassador noted.

believes Europe not ready for prolonged war against Russi

Zaluzhnyi added: "I emphasized that Ukraine is at war not only with Russia. We are confronting a powerful coalition of authoritarian regimes – China, Iran, North Korea, which supply weapons, technology, and resources for the war against us. Therefore, this is not only Ukraine's war – this is a battle for the future of the entire democratic world."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zaluzhnyi said the decision to attack Ukraine in 2022 will eventually prove to be as fatal for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as Adolf Hitler's attack on the Soviet Union.