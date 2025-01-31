Ukraine's Ambassador To UK, U.S. CDA Discuss Battlefield Developments
Date
1/31/2025 5:08:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK, former Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in the UK Matthew Palmer discussed the situation on the Ukrainian battlefield.
Zaluzhnyi reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"I had an important conversation with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in the UK Matthew Palmer. We discussed the situation on the battlefield and the importance of stopping Russian aggression," the ambassador noted.
Read also: Zaluzhnyi
believes Europe not ready for prolonged war against Russi
Zaluzhnyi added: "I emphasized that Ukraine is at war not only with Russia. We are confronting a powerful coalition of authoritarian regimes – China, Iran, North Korea, which supply weapons, technology, and resources for the war against us. Therefore, this is not only Ukraine's war – this is a battle for the future of the entire democratic world."
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zaluzhnyi said the decision to attack Ukraine in 2022 will eventually prove to be as fatal for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as Adolf Hitler's attack on the Soviet Union.
MENAFN31012025000193011044ID1109152230
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.