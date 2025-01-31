Automation Testing Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The automation testing market has seen rapid growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $25.4 billion in 2024 to $29.29 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the rise in software development and releases, the demand for quicker time-to-market, the growing complexity of software applications, the need for efficient bug detection and resolution, and the adoption of agile and DevOps practices.

How Big Is the Global Automation Testing Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automation testing market is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $59.91 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as the expansion of continuous testing in DevOps pipelines, the growth of test automation for mobile and web applications, the adoption of codeless test automation solutions, and an increased focus on test data automation. Key trends during this period include shift-left testing for early bug detection, containerization for scalable test environments, test automation in microservices architecture, the adoption of behavior-driven development (BDD) in testing, and the use of robotic process automation (RPA) for test automation.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Automation Testing Market?

The increasing demand for automation in the testing process is expected to drive the growth of the automation testing market. Automation testing offers several advantages, including the ability to perform routine tasks, quickly identify faults, improve accuracy, and provide continuous feedback, all of which save time and reduce the need for personnel, ultimately lowering software testing costs. These benefits are encouraging businesses to adopt automation testing for their software. Additionally, digitalization and automation tools help reduce dependency on labor, enabling the automation of business processes and the creation of new digitalized testing models through the use of web-based solutions and advanced technologies such as blockchain, IoT, 5G, cloud computing, robots, AI, and data science.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Automation Testing Market Share?

Major companies operating in the automation testing market include Accenture plc., AFour Technologies Pvt Ltd., Applitools, Astegic Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini, Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Automation Testing Market Size?

The rapid adoption of advanced technologies is a major trend gaining traction in the automation testing market. The benefit of advanced automation testing lies in its ability to reduce time-to-market and deliver bug-free products by automating repetitive tasks with fewer resources, thus maximizing return on investment for businesses. It also provides better insights compared to manual testing when tests fail. Leading companies in the automation testing market are integrating advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to simplify and improve the usability of their automation testing services.

How Is the Global Automation Testing Market Segmented?

The automation testing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Testing Type, Services

2) By Type: Functional Testing, Non-Functional Testing

3) By Service: Advisory And Consulting Services, Planning And Development Services, Implementation Services, Managed Services

4) By End-User: IT And Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation And Logistics, Aviation, Hospitality, Government, Energy And Power

Subsegments:

1) By Testing Type: Functional Testing, Performance Testing, Regression Testing, Load Testing, User Interface (UI) Testing, Security Testing

2) By Services: Test Automation Consulting, Test Automation Framework Development, Test Script Development And Maintenance, Training And Support Services, Managed Testing Services

The Leading Region in the Automation Testing Market is:

North America was the largest region in the automation testing market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Automation Testing Market?

Automation testing is a software testing method that uses specialized automated testing tools to execute a test case suite, reducing testing costs, speeding up delivery, and enhancing the software's effectiveness, efficiency, and coverage. Instead of a human manually carrying out the test suite step-by-step, automation testing utilizes an automation tool to perform the tests.

