Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments

Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Global Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025

The automated breach and attack simulation market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $0.69 billion in 2024 to $0.93 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as regulatory compliance requirements, a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, heightened awareness of cyber risks, an evolving threat landscape, and the rising frequency of cyber-attacks.

How Big Is the Global Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automated breach and attack simulation market is expected to experience exponential growth in the coming years, reaching $3.54 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.6%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as the expansion of attack surfaces, the global rise in remote work, evolving cybersecurity regulations, and scalability for large enterprises. Key trends during this period include continuous testing and assessment, integration with security orchestration platforms, a focus on realism in simulations, cloud security assessments, global regulatory compliance promoting adoption, and vendor risk management.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market?

The growing complexities of managing security threats, due to an increasing number of attack vectors, are expected to drive the growth of the automated breach and attack simulation market in the coming years. In cybersecurity, attackers can gain unauthorized access to a network to achieve malicious objectives. This allows them to exploit system vulnerabilities, install various types of malware, and carry out cyber-attacks.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Share?

Major companies operating in the automated breach and attack simulation market include Qualys Inc., Rapid7 Inc., DXC Technology Company, Cymulate Inc., XM Cyber Ltd., AttackIQ Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Size ?

Technological advancement is a major trend gaining traction in the automated breach and attack simulation market. Companies in the market are constantly working on introducing new technologies to remain competitive and thrive in the industry.

How Is the Global Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Segmented?

The automated breach and attack simulation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Services, Platforms Or Tools

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By End User: Enterprises And Data Centers, Managed Service Providers

4) By Application: Configuration Management, Patch Management, Threat Intelligence, Team Assessment, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Services: Consulting Services, Managed Security Services, Training and Awareness Programs, Incident Response Services

2) By Platforms Or Tools: Breach and Attack Simulation Software, Vulnerability Assessment Tools, Threat Intelligence Platforms, Penetration Testing Tools

The Leading Region in the Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automated breach and attack simulation market in 2024 America was the second-largest region of the automated breach and attack simulation market share.

What Is the Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market?

Automated breach and attack simulation is an advanced computer security testing method designed to identify vulnerabilities in various security settings by simulating the attack vectors and techniques that hostile actors are likely to use. These solutions are easy to install and generally require low maintenance costs. They provide continuous security testing to help prevent losses from cyberattacks.

