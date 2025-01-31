Qatar 2027 LOC, Schools Olympic Program Forge Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Organising Committee of the FIBA Qatar 2027 has signed a cooperation agreement with the Olympic Program Organising Committee, marking a significant step toward leveraging sports as a tool for social and community development.

The collaboration will focus on supporting the“Basketball for Good” initiative, launched by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), to encourage greater participation in the and promote key developmental values.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Saad AI Meghaiseeb, President of the Qatar Basketball Federation and Director General of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Local Organising Committee and Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, President of the Qatar School Sports Association and Chairman of the Schools Olympic Program Organising Committee.

This agreement reinforces a shared commitment to sustainability and social impact by fostering knowledge exchange and launching joint projects aligned with sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The collaboration will particularly emphasise education, health, and community well-being.

Additionally, the initiative seeks to enhance youth participation in basketball by integrating specialised educational and awareness programs within Qatari schools. These programs aim to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage students to adopt basketball as a sport that contributes to their personal growth and well-being.

AI Meghaiseeb highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating:“This agreement underscores our commitment to making the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 more than just a tournament-it is a platform for driving social development and fostering community engagement. Through the 'Basketball for Good' initiative, we aim to widen the sport's reach among youth, encouraging them to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle, in alignment with Qatar's Vision 2030.”

“By working alongside the Schools Olympic Program, we are creating a sustainable sports model that blends competition with meaningful social impact. The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 will not only showcase elite basketball talent but also serve as a landmark event that promotes sustainability, education, and a lasting sports legacy,” he added.

For his part, Sheikh Khalifa emphasided the importance of the partnership, said:

“Basketball has always been an integral part of the Schools Olympic Program, and this agreement further strengthens our efforts to maximize its impact on students. By collaborating with the FIBA Basketball World Cup Organizing Committee, we are committed to making basketball more than just a game - it becomes an educational and developmental tool. This initiative will offer students expanded opportunities to play in a structured and engaging environment while instilling fundamental values such as teamwork, discipline, and leadership. Ultimately, we aim to inspire a new generation of athletes prepared for a sustainable and active future.”