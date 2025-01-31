Svante Selected For US DOE Funding To Advance Carbon Capture In The Pulp & Paper Industry

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Svante Technologies Inc. (Svante), a leader in next-generation carbon capture and removal technology, today announced that it is developing a first-of-a-kind carbon capture and storage project at the Ashdown Pulp Mill facility in Arkansas.

This project is a critical step toward deploying Svante's next-generation carbon capture for the pulp and paper industry, demonstrating the ability to generate high-quality carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits and enhance the sustainability of the industry's operations. The project has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office (IEDO) for negotiation of a cost-sharing agreement of up to US$1,499,889 (Pending Award Number: DE-FE0032652). The DOE funding will support Svante and project partners Paper Excellence and Wood in conducting a Pre-FEED (Preliminary Front End Engineering Design) study to evaluate post-combustion carbon capture from the recovery boilers' flue gas at the Ashdown pulp mill.

Svante's revolutionary rotary solid sorbent system, powered by advanced Metal-Organic Framework (MOF)-based filter technology offers distinct advantages, including:



Significant CO2 Capture Cost Reductions: Svante's unique ability to use low-grade waste heat for the carbon capture process significantly reduces energy consumption and overall cost of capture.

Modular, Simple Capture Plant Design: Svante's modular capture plant design reduces capital costs, minimizes the impact on existing factory operations, and facilitates seamless integration with pulp mills. Environmental Responsibility: Svante's solid sorbent nanomaterials are intrinsically benign and avoid harmful secondary emissions and liquid waste/effluents, ensuring a cleaner, safer method of carbon capture. Further, Svante's filter materials are engineered for sustainable production and recyclability.

Once the project reaches final investment decision (FID), it will be transformational for the pulp and paper industry as it will enable the following:



Remove up to 1.5 million tonnes of biogenic CO2 as the project will target CO2 originating in the atmosphere via sustainable biomass, rather than“anthropogenic” or man-made CO2.

Unlock new revenue streams through carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits in the voluntary credit market, representing a compelling business case for the pulp and paper industry. Demonstrate Svante's carbon capture technology unique advantage for application in the pulp and paper sector.

Claude Letourneau, President & CEO of Svante commented“The pulp and paper industry represents a unique opportunity for technology and nature to work in tandem to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. Svante's MOF-based carbon capture technology has the potential to revolutionize how industrial facilities manage their emissions, and we are confident that this project will pave the way for wider industry adoption.”

Earlier this month, Tenaska and Svante announced they had signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on end-to-end carbon capture and storage projects . Tenaska has multiple Class VI applications under review with a commitment to offering sustainable and economic CCS pathways across the United States, including the Sugarberry CCS Hub in Texas.

About Svante

Svante is a purpose-driven, leading carbon capture and removal solutions provider. The Vancouver, Canada-based company manufactures nanoengineered filters and modular rotary contactor machines that capture and remove CO2 from industrial emissions and the air in an environmentally responsible manner. Svante is on the 2025 Global Cleantech 100, the XPRIZE Foundation's XB100 – World's Top 100 Deep Tech Companies and was ranked second among private companies in the Corporate Knights' Future 50 Fastest Growing Sustainable (Private) Companies.

