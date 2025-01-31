Varengold Bank AG Appoints New Member To The Supervisory Board (News With Additional Features)



Tobias M. Weitzel will become a new member of the Supervisory Board of Varengold Dr Karl-Heinz Lemnitzer has resigned from his position for personal reasons

Hamburg, 31.01.2025 – Tobias M. Weitzel will be appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board of Varengold Bank AG – an application to this effect has already been submitted by the Management Board to the Hamburg District Court. Mr Weitzel is to succeed Dr Karl-Heinz Lemnitzer, who has unfortunately resigned his mandate for personal reasons. The Management Board and Supervisory Board would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr Lemnitzer for his many years of cooperation and for the committed and competent way in which he has always actively supported the further development of Varengold Bank.

In the course of the future reappointment of the mandate, Tobias M. Weitzel, a successful entrepreneur and experienced financial expert, was quickly recruited for the Supervisory Board of Varengold Bank. He is a board member and founder of CREDION AG, a Hamburg-based innovative financing platform focussing on the financing of small and medium-sized companies. In his role as general representative of CREDION Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, he is also responsible for the areas of risk management and compliance, among other things. From 2012 to 2020, he was a member of the board of the Financial Experts Association e.V., one of the leading organisations for corporate governance and independent financial experts on supervisory boards in Germany. Mr. Weitzel also holds other positions, including that of Chairman of Verve SE, one of the world's leading ad tech companies, and a membership position on the advisory board of Enercast GmbH, a leading technology company for weather-based artificial intelligence and the digitalization of renewable energies. He is also an investor and mentor in several young companies with a focus on AI. Together with the current members Dirk Auerbach and Vasil Stefanov, he will provide important and forward-looking impetus for the bank. About Varengold Bank AG Varengold Bank, founded in Hamburg in 1995 and with an additional location in Sofia, is a German credit institution. In the area of marketplace banking, it supports online platforms for corporate and consumer financing, in particular by financing fintechs and providing products requiring a banking licence. In commercial banking, the bank is active in areas including corporate finance, where it focuses particularly on ESG financing. Varengold Bank is registered with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) under no. 109 520 and its shares (ISIN: DE0005479307) have been listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information at . Press-Contact Sanja Schultz-Szabo Head of Corporate Development T +49 (0) 40 66 86 49-0 M ... Free, printable image material available on request.

