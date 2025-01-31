Halalstreet.Uk Expands Globally, Targeting £20 Million Revenue In 3 Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Founder & CEO, coKUALA LUMPUR, BANGSAR SOUTH, MALAYSIA, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- href="" rel="external nofollow" c , a pioneering Malaysian export specializing in Halal and Muslim-friendly products, has unveiled ambitious global expansion plans. Since its establishment in 2016, the Kuala Lumpur-based platform has emerged as a leader in the global Halal industry, achieving significant milestones in exporting Halal-certified products.Building on its proven minimum viable service product, co is broadening its offerings to meet the rising global demand for Halal goods. Initially focused on Malaysian Halal products in the UK, the platform is now expanding internationally, driven by organic growth and increasing interest from new markets.To ensure smooth market entry, co conducts thorough analyses of local regulations before expanding into any jurisdiction. This strategic approach mitigates regulatory risks and enhances the brand's relatability to new customer bases. The platform has now set a revenue target of £20 million over the next three years.Expanding Beyond BordersCurrently operating on a business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) model, co has exclusively sold Malaysian Halal products in the UK. Recognizing the immense potential of the global Halal market, the platform is actively exploring partnerships to introduce products from Indonesia, Turkey, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.With an expansion plan covering five new countries over the next three years, co is poised for exponential growth. The platform has already captured interest from Turkey, Indonesia, Canada, and the GCC region. Boasting an impressive year-on-year growth rate of 97-100% and a catalogue featuring over 4,000 Malaysian Muslim SKUs, the company has successfully facilitated sales for hundreds of Malaysian SMEs in the UK alone.Strategic Moves to Meet Global DemandTo cater to the surging demand for Halal and Muslim-friendly products, co is adopting a globally recognized online Halal standard tailored for e-commerce. The company is currently assessing certifications such as Malaysia's JAKIM (widely regarded as the gold standard), Singapore's MUIS, and Pakistan's Halal Authority certification.Additionally, co is extending its UK footprint into the wholesale sector. Plans are underway to stock products on the shelves of a leading UK-based global wholesaler that serves over 5,000 retail outlets. Negotiations are at an advanced stage, with final agreements expected soon. This move is set to expand the company's presence into additional international markets. The company aims to grow its subscriber base to two million within the next five years, reinforcing its position as a global leader in Halal e-commerce.Strategic Funding for ExpansionTo accelerate its global growth, co has announced plans to raise expansion funding through strategic partnerships over the next two years. This funding will strengthen the platform's infrastructure, scale its operations, and solidify its leadership in the Halal e-commerce space. By collaborating with forward-thinking investors, co seeks to enhance its service offerings, diversify its product range, and continue setting new industry benchmarks.About co – A Platform with Proven ExcellenceFounded in 2016 by Salam Souk UK Sdn Bhd, co was created to meet the growing demand for Halal and Muslim-friendly products in the UK. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, with a UK base in Leicester, the platform acts as a business matchmaking bridge for Malaysian producers seeking global reach.Recognized as the 2023 Best Halal Online Platform of the Year, co operates from a 5-star certified warehouse in Leicester, adhering to the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) guidelines. The company's seamless operations and close ties with Malaysian producers ensure authenticity, high-quality products, and an exceptional customer experience.co has received multiple accolades, including the Diversity and Inclusion Award from the British Chamber of Commerce for empowering Malaysian women entrepreneurs and championing #BreakingTheBias. Additionally, Islam Channel UK honoured co with the Food & Beverage Business of the Year award.Further cementing its credibility, co has achieved the Malaysia Digital MD certification, marking the Malaysian government's recognition of the platform as a key contributor to Malaysia's digital and export landscape.With an unwavering commitment to innovation and authenticity, co continues to expand its global reach while staying true to its core values and mission.

