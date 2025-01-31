Mary-Beth Hosking Warns Many Businesses Will Disappear Over The Next 36 Months If They Do Not Pivot To Embrace AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mary-Beth Hosking, Thought Leader and Keynote Speaker

Australian pivot expert warns of AI crisis. Many businesses will disappear over the next 36 months. Companies are being urged to adapt or risk obliteration

- Mary-Beth Hosking, Thought Leader, Keynote Speaker, AdvisorSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Australian businesses must act decisively to adapt to the rapidly advancing wave of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies. Mary-Beth Hosking , global keynote speaker , award-winning author and founder of Quantum Transformation, is urging leaders to pivot now or risk being left behind.With the recent announcement that the United States will become the world capital of AI and crypto, the global race to harness these technologies has intensified. Hosking warns that Australian businesses that do not strive for organisational alignment and delay their transition will struggle to remain competitive as new opportunities and innovations transform industries.“The AI revolution is here and businesses that are misaligned and attempt to throw AI at the problem risk investing in the wrong areas and not leveraging the power of AI to its full potential for their organisations. Leaders who pivot now and make achieving this organisational alignment a priority will not only survive but thrive in this new era,” Hosking said.“My strong message to Australian business leaders is don't be afraid to pivot, be afraid not to. Globally we are seeing an acceleration of adoption and innovation and businesses all over the world need to work smarter not harder to position themselves ahead of this tidal wave.”Hosking outlines the key reasons why leaders and businesses must pivotSeize opportunities“AI and related technologies offer unprecedented potential to revolutionise processes, enhance productivity and open new revenue streams if organisational alignment exists. Alignment means achieving a level of interconnectedness using systems thinking which highlights where AI is best served. Early adopters of systems thinking will be best positioned to lead their industries AI vision,” Hosking said.“The scope for AI is far reaching. It has the potential to completely reimagine how organisations do business. Anyone who thinks AI is just ChatGPT and good for writing website blogs and newsletters is mistaken. Adoption is now starting to threaten the use of Google. People are getting faster and more streamlined information and content out of ChatGPT than Google.”Stay competitive“As global organisations embed AI-driven solutions, businesses that fail to adapt risk losing relevance and market share. Preparing for these technological advances provides you with a stronger platform to pivot, enabling organisations to adapt to the evolving landscape,” Hosking emphasised.“Business leaders that rapidly acknowledge potential misalignment and seek to rectify will enable themselves to fully understand and explore the benefits associated with AI which will help their organisations to win in a tech driven battle that is about to hit our shores.”Customer engagement“The technology will enable organisations to enhance customer engagement, stickiness and reduce costs. It will grease the path to purchase for consumers and enhance the exploration and purchasing experience. Failure to adopt AI in a meaningful way that enhances organisations' internal systems and puts the voice of the customer first, will result in poor customer experiences and diminished loyalty resulting in lost sales,” Hosking said.Embrace opportunities“According to a 2024 McKinsey report, businesses that delay addressing their organisational alignment issues will potentially invest in emerging trends which may not deliver the expected results. If we consider that by 2026 globally, organisations will spend in excess of USD $3.4 trillion dollars in digital transformations and up to 70 percent are likely to fail to deliver a successful outcome, we do not want to see AI following this trend,” Hosking said.“Digital natives who make up the fastest growing segment of consumers world-wide naturally gravitate to brands that demonstrate leadership in tech adoption and cutting-edge offerings. Failure to embrace meaningful AI implementations will risk business decline.”Hosking explained many leaders and businesses do not understand how to pivot and where to start.“Pivoting is simple if you have a plan. It requires the need to embrace change as an opportunity rather than a threat. It involves fostering a culture of curiosity and continuous learning which includes motivating your people and creating an environment of change, energy, hope and focus,” Hosking said.“Leaders and businesses need to invest time and resources into understanding their organisation's internal systems to identify areas where AI can enhance operations, improve customer experiences and drive innovation. In parallel they need to put their employees first and equip their people with the skills and knowledge needed to adapt to technological advancements.“The first and most important step is to partner with Systems Thinking experts to clearly understand their organisation's internal functions then partner with AI experts, consultants and other organisations to develop and implement transformative strategies that can be activated in a practical and sustainable way.”Hosking also emphasised that people who offer high calibre skills in AI will become incredibly sought after. Their pay packets will double if not triple over the next few years.About Mary-Beth HoskingMary-Beth Hosking, based in Melbourne, Victoria, is an award-winning global keynote speaker, best-selling author and the founder of Quantum Transformation, focused on helping people and organisations pivot for success. With over 20 years of experience leading multi-disciplinary teams across industries such as technology, retail, transport, logistics, finance and consulting, Hosking's expertise in mentoring, career development and navigating change has made her a sought-after speaker on international stages.As the CEO of Women 4 STEM, Hosking continues to champion diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM fields while driving meaningful conversations around the transformative power of technology. Her authentic, engaging, and practical approach inspires individuals and organisations to take control of their futures.

Tess Sanders Lazarus, Chief Publicist

Invigorate PR - Global PR for entrepreneurs and businesses

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.