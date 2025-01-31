GEM Foundation Partners With The British Council To Bring IELTS Testing To Timor-Leste

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tammy Kassiou, founder and Chair of the GEM Foundation

British Council IELTS Launch at GEM Institute

GEM Institute Course Graduates

Expanding opportunities: GEM Institute becomes Timor-Leste's first official IELTS test centre

- Tammy Kassiou, Founder and Chair of the GEM FoundationSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tammy Kassiou, founder and Chair of the GEM Foundation, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the British Council to deliver its International English Language Testing System (IELTS) program in Timor-Leste. The IELTS program will be delivered by the newly established GEM Institute in Dili, providing crucial access to testing on demand.Prior to the arrival of the British Council's IELTS program, IELTS services have been delivered to Timor-Leste via Indonesia a few times a year, significantly limiting opportunities for individuals to sit the exam. With the GEM Institute now offering the IELTS program locally, people in Timor-Leste will have unprecedented access to testing, enabling them to pursue enhanced education, training and career prospects.Launched in early 2024, the GEM Institute is a Timor-Leste registered and locally based organisation which is experiencing record-breaking enrolments, with over 500 students enrolling in foundation and certificate courses in the last six months alone.“We are thrilled by the growth and the increasing interest in the GEM Institute,” Kassiou said.“The institute is the first of its kind in Timor-Leste, providing essential English language courses and education and vocational training across a broad range of sectors including public sector administration, tourism, hospitality, legal, health and aged care, tourism and business.“The educational services are designed to equip people with employment-ready skills for jobs both within Timor-Leste and overseas in countries such as Australia.“With the addition of the British Council's IELTS program, students will now be able to immediately access the essential English testing needed to excel in their study and career journeys. Participants can choose the academic or general training IELTS tests and these can be completed in as little as one day. Bookings are fast and simple and can be made online.“We are really proud that the GEM Institute is now an official test centre of the British Council. The people of Timor-Leste no longer have to wait months to undertake IELTS testing, they can do it at their convenience. The GEM Institute also provides test preparation through courses and other supports.”The British Council is the United Kingdom's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities and one of the world's most respected and enduring providers of IELTS programs across the globe.“This is a significant milestone for the British Council and the people of Timor-Leste as we expand access to global opportunities through English language learning and professional skills development. English, one of the UK's greatest cultural assets, has long been a gateway to education, employment and growth,” British Council, Director of Southeast Asia, Summer Xia said.“With this new test centre, Timorese citizens can access computer-delivered IELTS with flexible test dates, faster results and training programs to build vital communication skills for a connected world. More than tests and training, this initiative is about building bridges to opportunity and supporting the aspirations of Timor-Leste's communities.“Partnering with the GEM Institute, we are proud to foster education, capacity-building and collaboration, contributing to the prosperity of the nation. It is an honour to see this vision come to life.”The GEM Institute plays a pivotal role in addressing global workforce shortages in critical sectors. The GEM Institute's courses are designed to prepare highly motivated and skilled English-speaking professionals from Timor-Leste for international opportunities.The institute is also helping the people of Timor-Leste to access training to learn and build capabilities to pursue business and other opportunities locally too.“We have worked closely with industry leaders to develop world-class, sector-specific training programs,” Kassiou said.“Our goal is to empower the people of Timor-Leste with the skills and confidence to excel in life, locally and in high-demand sectors worldwide.”The GEM Foundation is focused on building capacity from early learning to university level in Timor-Leste to support people to access high quality globally recognised education and courses.About the GEM InstituteThe GEM Institute offers a broad range of courses, including:- English for healthcare professionals: Tailored for nurses, paramedics, and doctors seeking to work or study in English-speaking environments.- English for the legal sector: Designed for students and professionals aiming to enhance their legal English skills for studies or practice abroad.- English for business: Focused on improving workplace English for various industries.- English for tourism and hospitality: Including Certificate III courses in travel, events, baking, cooking and hospitality.- Aged care courses: Recently introduced, with plans for expansion in 2025 and beyond.In addition to these specialised programs, the institute offers foundation skills courses, short courses and professional development training with plans to integrate real-world worksite training in the near future.The GEM Institute boasts state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technology and a team of highly trained instructors. Interactive and immersive learning techniques ensure students receive top-tier education and preparation for global careers.About the GEM FoundationFounded by Australian entrepreneur Themalina Kassiou, affectionately known as Tammy Kassiou, the GEM Foundation is a Timor-Leste registered organisation which oversees education and training initiatives in Timor-Leste including The Gem Institute. Kassiou also established ISAT, a leader in job capability training across industries and Branditall, an import/ wholesale business in Dili offering uniforms, international standard personal protective equipment and branded merchandise.

