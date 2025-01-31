Technical Textiles Global Market 2024 To Reach $362.67 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Technical Textiles Global Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The technical textiles market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $237.87 billion in 2024 to $256.06 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as infrastructure development, heightened environmental awareness, industrial growth, safety and protection regulations, and military and defense requirements.

How Big Is the Global Technical Textiles Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The technical textiles market is anticipated to experience strong growth in the coming years, reaching $362.67 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials, infrastructure modernization, applications in aerospace and defense, the rise of circular economy practices, and advancements in smart textiles. Key trends expected to shape the market include the use of nanotechnology in textiles, the adoption of 3D printing technology, the development of biodegradable technical textiles, digital printing, and robotic textile manufacturing.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Technical Textiles Market?

The growing demand for technical textiles from end-users is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. The rising need for medical apparel and increased awareness of hygiene products are key drivers of this demand. Additionally, the rise in military spending, along with growing local extremist insurgencies and casualties, will drive the demand for protective ballistic armors, further boosting the global demand for technical textiles.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Technical Textiles Market Share?

Major companies operating in the technical textiles market include Asahi Kasei Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Berry Global Group Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Technical Textiles Market Size?

Modern technological advancements and ongoing innovations are transforming the technical textiles market. Biometric garments, which are interconnected, function as smart textiles that gather data on emissions from the respiratory system, offering new methods to monitor the health and performance of the wearer.

How Is the Global Technical Textiles Market Segmented?

The technical textiles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Natural Fiber, Synthetic Polymer, Regenerated Fiber, Mineral, Metal

2) By Process: Woven, Knitted, Non-woven

3) By Application: Transport Textiles, Medical And Hygiene Textiles, Industrial Products And Components, Agriculture, Horticulture, And Fishing, Home Textiles, Clothing Components, Packaging And Containment

Subsegments:

1) By Natural Fiber: Cotton, Wool, Silk, Jute, hemp, Other Natural Fibers

2) By Synthetic Polymer: Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Aramid, Other Synthetic Polymers

3) By Regenerated Fiber: Viscose, Lyocell, Modal, Acetate, Other Regenerated Fibers

4) By Mineral: Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Asbestos, Other Mineral-Based Textiles

5) By Metal: Stainless Steel Fiber, Aluminum Fiber, Copper Fiber, Other Metal Fibers

The Leading Region in the Technical Textiles Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the technical textiles market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the technical textiles market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Technical Textiles Market?

Technical textiles are engineered products designed with specific functions in mind. These textiles, which can be semi-finished or finished, are created for practical purposes rather than decorative ones. Made from non-woven or woven natural and synthetic fibers, technical textiles are valued for their superior technical and functional properties.

