'Say Goodbye To America, Find Another S****R': Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs On India, BRICS For Ditching US Dollar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald on Thursday cautioned BRICS nations against replacing the US dollar as the reserve currency, reiterating a threat of 100% tariffs he had made shortly after winning the November presidential elections.

"We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs," Trump said on Truth Social in a statement nearly identical to one he posted on Nov. 30.

At the time, Russia said that any U.S. attempt to compel countries to use the dollar would backfire.

BRICS and de-dolarization

The BRICS grouping includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa and a few other countries that joined in the past couple of year. The grouping does not have a common currency, but long-running discussions on the subject have gained some momentum after the West imposed sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

"There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US Dollar in International Trade, or anywhere else, and any Country that tries should say hello to Tariffs, and goodbye to America!," he said.

Trump issued his warning to the BRICS nations as Canada and Mexico await his decision on whether he will follow through with a pledge to impose 25% tariffs on the U.S.'s North American trading partners, starting February 1.