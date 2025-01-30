WHO Announces First Confirmed Death From Sudan Virus Disease (Ebola)

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- The World Organization (WHO) on Thursday announced the first confirmed death from Sudan virus (same family as Virus) in Uganda involving a 32-year-old nurse.

According to its statement WHO has allocated one million dollars from its Contingency Fund for Emergencies to help accelerate early action following the declaration of the outbreak by Ugandan authorities.

WHO stated ramping up efforts to support the national response and reported deploying public health experts to reinforce rapid response efforts.

Additionally medical supplies including personal protective equipment are being prepared for shipment from WHO's Emergency Response Hub in Nairobi.

WHO noted that there are no licensed vaccines for Sudan virus disease. However, it announced that it is coordinating with partners to deploy candidate vaccines once regulatory approvals are secured.

According to the statement the confirmed case of a nurse from Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala was the first to be reported. A total of 45 contacts including health workers and individuals who had direct exposure are under close monitoring.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated in his (X) account that a full-scale response is initiated by the government and partners.

For his part WHO Regional Director for Africa part Matshidiso Moeti emphasized that Uganda and its partners have swiftly implemented measures to contain the outbreak including case identification isolation and medical care to limit the spread and protect communities.

WHO also reported that there have been eight previous outbreaks of the Sudan virus disease with five occurring in Uganda and three in Sudan. Uganda last reported an outbreak of Sudan virus disease in 2022.

WHO confirmed to accelerate efforts by mobilizing resources expertise and essential tools to contain the outbreak and save lives.

WHO explained that Sudan virus disease is a severe often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates that is due to Orthoebolavirus sudanense (Sudan virus) a viral species belonging to the same genus of the virus causing Ebola virus disease. Case fatality rates of Sudan virus disease have varied from 41percent to 100 percent in past outbreaks.

There are no approved treatments or vaccines for Sudan virus. Early initiation of supportive treatment has been shown to significantly reduce deaths from Sudan virus disease. (end)

imk







MENAFN30012025000071011013ID1109151034