JUARA Skincare Supports LA Firefighters With A Buy One, Give One Initiative

JUARA has donated 200+ units of their beloved Coconut Illipe Hand & Nail Balm to firefighters battling the fires in California in an ongoing effort.

This award-winning lotion is ideal for nourishing and protecting the delicate skin on your hands.

JUARA, a wellness and skincare brand deeply rooted in compassion and community, has stepped up to support the heroic efforts of firefighters fighting LA fires.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the wake of the recent devastating LA fires, JUARA, a wellness and skincare brand deeply rooted in compassion and community, has stepped up to support the heroic efforts of firefighters on the front lines. Recognizing the immense sacrifices these individuals make to protect lives and homes, JUARA has committed to bringing comfort and relief in the best way they know how.

This past week, JUARA donated over 200 units of their Coconut Illipe Hand & Nail Balm to LA firefighters. This nourishing balm is designed to hydrate and soothe dry, overworked hands-a small token of appreciation for those battling the fires.

To amplify their efforts and involve their community in giving back, JUARA is launching a Buy One, Give One initiative through the end of February. For every Coconut Illipe Hand & Nail Balm purchased, the company will donate an additional balm to LA firefighters. This initiative allows customers to directly contribute to the well-being of those who have given so much.

“As a skincare brand, we understand that our contributions might seem small in the face of such a massive disaster,” said Metta Murdaya, the co-founder of JUARA.“But we wanted to do something meaningful to support these brave individuals. We hope that this initiative will express our immense gratitude and provide some small comfort to these heroes.”

JUARA's Coconut Illipe Hand & Nail Balm is a deeply hydrating formula crafted to repair and rejuvenate dry, cracked skin. Infused with nourishing ingredients like illipe butter, coconut oil, and candlenut oil, this balm delivers intensive moisture while strengthening nails and cuticles. Its quick-absorbing, non-greasy texture makes it ideal for firefighters dealing with the harsh effects of prolonged exposure to heat and smoke.

“We are incredibly grateful for the bravery and resilience of the firefighters who have faced unimaginable challenges during these fires,” said Metta Murdaya.“We hope our contributions bring a touch of relief and remind them that their efforts are deeply appreciated.”

Inspired by the ancient wellness traditions of Indonesian Jamu, JUARA combines the best of modern science and time-honored botanicals to create products that nurture the skin and soul . Known for their commitment to holistic wellness and community engagement , JUARA's mission is to empower individuals to look and feel their best.

