U.S. Economy Grows 2.3% In Q4 2024, Ends Year At 2.8%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Bureau of Economic Analysis released its first estimate of US growth for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Thursday. The expanded at an annualized rate of 2.3%, slightly below expectations of 2.55%.



This growth rate marks a slowdown from the 3.1% increase seen in the previous quarter. Consumer spending and expenditures drove the expansion. These factors offset a reduction in investment.



Imports decreased during this period, contributing positively to the overall GDP figure. The annual GDP growth for 2024 reached 2.8%, a slight dip from 2023's 2.9% growth.



The Q4 results reflect the ongoing resilience of the US economy . Despite facing challenges like inflation and global economic pressures, the country maintained steady growth.



The labor market remained robust throughout the year, with unemployment rates staying low. Consumer spending increased by 4.2% in Q4, the fastest pace since early 2023.



Americans spent more on durable goods, particularly information processing equipment and new light trucks. This surge might indicate consumer stockpiling ahead of potential tariff-induced price hikes.



Government spending rose significantly, with federal outlays jumping 8.9%. A 13.9% increase in federal defense expenditures led this growth. However, investment declined, subtracting 1.2 percentage points from Q4 growth.

US Economic Outlook for 2025

The trade sector's impact on GDP was less negative than in previous quarters. Both exports and imports showed increases, suggesting a more balanced trade picture. This development aligns with the broader trend of economic normalization post-pandemic.



Economists project continued growth for the US economy in 2025, albeit at a slower pace. The Conference Board anticipates further deceleration as the economy approaches its long-term potential. This forecast reflects a cautious optimism about the country's economic trajectory.



The Federal Reserve 's recent decision to maintain interest rates suggests a careful approach to monetary policy. Officials may delay further rate cuts in the coming months, balancing growth concerns with inflation risks.



As 2025 unfolds, policymakers and economists will closely monitor various factors. Consumer behavior, investment patterns, and global economic conditions will shape the US economic landscape. The country's ability to navigate these challenges will determine its economic success in the coming year.

