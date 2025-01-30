Ecuador’S Bond Market Surges As Noboa’S Re-Election Prospects Brighten

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's bonds have emerged from distress territory, signaling a potential economic turnaround. Investors are betting on President Daniel Noboa's re-election in the upcoming February 9 vote.



This development marks a significant shift in Ecuador's landscape. The extra yield on Ecuador's debt fell below 10 percentage points over US Treasuries on Wednesday.



This threshold is commonly used to determine distress situations. The spread is now at its lowest since June 2022, reflecting growing investor confidence. Noboa's market-friendly policies have driven this positive trend since he took office in November 2023.



His administration has focused on addressing Ecuador's fiscal and security crises. These efforts have not gone unnoticed by international financial markets.



The president secured a $4 billion agreement with the International Monetary Fund. He also increased taxes and reduced some government subsidies. These measures aim to stabilize Ecuador 's economy and improve its standing with creditors.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



Recent polls show Noboa widening his lead over his main challenger, Luisa González. González represents the leftist Citizen Revolution party associated with former President Rafael Correa.

Ecuador's Economic Crossroads

Correa's administration defaulted on debt in 2008, making investors wary of a potential return to his policies. Ecuador's dollar bonds have rallied across the curve since Noboa assumed power.



They have generated a total return of 95%, showcasing the market's approval of his leadership. This rally intensified after recent polls indicated Noboa's strengthening position in the election race.



However, Noboa faces significant challenges as he seeks a full term. Ecuador grapples with a surge in criminal violence linked to the cocaine trade. The country has also experienced its worst electricity crisis in two decades due to severe droughts.



Despite these hurdles, Wall Street remains enthusiastic about Noboa 's ability to lead Ecuador out of crisis. Investors prefer the continuity of Noboa's policies over a return to "Correismo," the political ideology of the former president.



Noboa's government has made strides in debt management and environmental conservation. In December 2024, Ecuador announced a historic debt conversion aimed at preserving the Amazon rainforest.



This move refinanced approximately $1.53 billion in global bonds through a $1 billion loan with better terms. As Ecuador approaches the February elections, the stakes are high.



The outcome will determine whether the current economic reforms and recovery will continue. Noboa's potential re-election could solidify Ecuador's improving position in international markets.



The upcoming vote is crucial for Ecuador's economic future. It will test whether voters support Noboa's market-oriented approach or prefer a return to leftist policies. The bond market's reaction suggests that investors are betting on continuity and stability under Noboa's leadership.

MENAFN30012025007421016031ID1109150666