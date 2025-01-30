US Coast Guard, Multiple Partner Agencies, Responding To Plane Crash In Potomac River

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA - The Coast Guard is coordinating with local, state and agencies in response to the aircraft collision which occurred Wednesday evening over the Potomac River in Washington.

Coast Guard Sector Maryland – National Capital Region command center watchstanders received a report at approximately 8:55 p.m. reporting a helicopter and a commercial passenger aircraft collided in the vicinity of Ronald Reagan Airport.

Response boat crews from Coast Guard stations Washington, Curtis Bay, Annapolis, St Inigoes, Oxford and Crisfield have deployed to the incident to conduct searches in coordination with local partners and enforce a safety zone. Cutters Sailfish, Bruckenthal, Kennebec and Frank Drew are enroute to assist.

An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued regarding the incident and a safety zone has been established, securing all vessel traffic from the Woodrow Willson Bridge heading north along the Potomac River. Mariners are urged to avoid the area.

Coast Guard pollution crews have mobilized and are pre-staged to respond to any pollution caused by the incident.

The Coast Guard is working with the Army Corps of Engineers and Navy's Supervisor of Salvage and Diving to coordinate removing the wreckage and restoring the waterways once able to do so.

