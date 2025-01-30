Pahalgam Body Chief Removed Amid Crackdown On Illegal Constructions

His removal comes in the wake of his efforts to crack down on nearly 300 cases of illegal constructions, including hotels, lodges, and residential buildings lacking proper approvals. This move has drawn sharp criticism and raised concerns about the unchecked growth of illegal constructions in the region.

Hashim, an officer in the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), was reassigned to the position of Deputy Labour Commissioner (Central) after taking strong action against unauthorized constructions in a popular tourist destination. His transfer, which many view as sudden, has led to allegations of political interference and pressure from the influential hotelier lobby.

Before his removal, Hashim initiated a crackdown on illegal constructions. His actions focused on structures that violated strict environmental regulations, which endangered Pahalgam's fragile ecosystem.

On January 16, a notice was issued regarding an unauthorized building that has a plinth area of 1,596 square feet and a height of 32 feet. The violators were warned that their property could be sealed or demolished if they did not respond within 48 hours.

In an official communication, Hashim expressed serious concerns about widespread illegal construction in the eco-sensitive zone. He noted that numerous commercial establishments had made unauthorized renovations or expansions, disregarding the guidelines established by the Building Operations Controlling Authority (BOCA).

The PDA has reportedly submitted a detailed report to the government, highlighting these violations and urging for immediate action. Hashim's removal aligns with a troubling trend of Public Development Authority (PDA) chiefs facing transfers after taking a stand against illegal construction activities.

In 2023, the former CEO, Syed Sajad Qadri, was reassigned to Ladakh after he raised concerns about a hotel being built in Pahalgam that violated regulations. Conservationists argue that these removals reflect a systemic resistance to enforcing environmental laws.

The High Court had previously instructed the administration to stop illegal construction in Anantnag district while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) aimed at protecting the natural beauty of Pahalgam. However, despite these directives, illegal structures continue to emerge, reportedly due to political patronage and corruption.

The timing of Hashim's removal has sparked speculation that his ouster was orchestrated by powerful hoteliers with connections to the ruling National Conference (NC). Waheed Parra, a senior leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the MLA from Pulwama, condemned the transfer, stating on X that it was a deliberate move to silence officials who oppose the status quo.

“Just a day after CEO Pahalgam identified 300 illegal constructions that were violating the green belt, he was abruptly removed from his position. This unchecked destruction is pushing Pahalgam's fragile ecosystem to the brink,” Parra stated.“While locals are unable to rebuild their homes, large-scale illegal construction continues to thrive. Political interference and corruption are jeopardizing one of Kashmir's most valuable ecological treasures. The government must reverse this transfer and take action against those who are endangering Pahalgam's future.”

Hashim's removal has attracted considerable attention from local residents and civil society groups. A large crowd gathered to bid him farewell, during which the outgoing PDA chief urged them to protect Pahalgam's environment for future generations.

Reactions on social media were swift, highlighted by a widely circulated meme featuring National Conference leader and Pahalgam MLA Altaf Kalloo alongside the popular Telugu song“Pushpa Pushpa.”

Abdul Qayoom Wani, the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF), condemned the transfer, stating,“Transforming Pahalgam into a concrete jungle not only destroys its pristine beauty but also threatens tourism, which is the backbone of our region.”

The controversy surrounding Hashim's transfer coincides with the government's push for large-scale infrastructure projects in the region. The BJP-led central government, along with the J&K administration, has announced several initiatives, including a railway line and a four-lane road to the Amarnath cave. These developments have raised concerns among environmentalists.

Moreover, the forest department has raised objections to plans for cutting down 700 to 800 trees to build a ropeway to Baisaran Valley, highlighting the ongoing debate over the need to balance development with ecological preservation.

After his removal, Hashim reached out to a news outlet, stating that he had requested a transfer to his home district for personal reasons. However, since this request was made several weeks after his appointment in Pahalgam, doubts arose over whether his transfer was routine or politically motivated.

The Abdullah government has not yet responded to the allegations, but conservationists and civil society groups continue to call for accountability and action against illegal construction in the ecologically sensitive Pahalgam region. Following Hashim's departure, there are lingering questions about the government's commitment to environmental preservation and adherence to the rule of law in Kashmir's tourism hotspots.

