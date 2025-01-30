More Stocks Turning To Bitcoin For Long-Term Treasury Asset Strategy
Date
1/30/2025 2:34:00 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource covering crypto and tech Stocks issues a snapshot looking at stocks that are taking a long-term treasury asset strategy with cryptocurrency, featuring Thumzup media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP ), an emerging leader in social media branding and programmatic marketing solutions.
Stocks mentioned in this article include MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR ), Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq:HUT ) (TSX: HUT ), Mara Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA ), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ).
