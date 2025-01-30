From Caves To Conflict: Masafer Yatta Residents Face Rising Settler And Military Pressure

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) alestinians in Masafer Yatta Struggle to Resist Israeli Displacement Efforts

HEBRON / MASAFER YATTA – PNN –

Palestinian residents of Area C in the West face dire living conditions, particularly in the villages and hamlets of Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron. These communities endure relentless Israeli measures, including home demolitions and the destruction of livestock shelters. Settlers and Israeli forces frequently harass residents, restricting their movement in a concerted effort to force their displacement.

Despite these hardships, the people of Masafer Yatta continue to resist, displaying remarkable resilience and an unwavering commitment to their homeland. Living under extreme conditions, they stand firm against Israel's systematic policies of oppression and forced displacement.

One such example is the village of Al-Mufaqara, where most residents live in caves to remain on their ancestral land. Israel imposes severe restrictions on them, prohibiting construction, denying access to water and electricity networks, and blocking the development of roads-basic necessities essential for human life.

Fadl Hamamdeh, a resident of Al-Mufaqara, has spent his life in a cave inherited from his ancestors. He vows to pass it on to his children, refusing to abandon his land despite the extreme difficulties.

"This land belongs to us," Hamamdeh told Palestine News Network (PNN). "Neither we nor our children or grandchildren will leave, no matter how harsh the conditions."

"My late parents lived here, and I have remained after them. Everything we need-food, sleep, and our livestock-is here in this cave," he added.

Hamamdeh emphasized that he and his family own homes in the nearby town of Yatta but choose to stay in Al-Mufaqara to protect their land. "We inherited this place from our fathers, and our children will inherit it from us. We will never abandon it, no matter the circumstances."

Thirteen members of his family live in the cave under extremely harsh conditions, without electricity, running water, or any essential services. "I built two small rooms to improve our living situation, but the Israeli army issued demolition orders," he said. "Their goal is clear-to expel us from our land."

Although residents of the village own modern homes in Yatta, Hamamdeh explains why they remain in the caves: "We are all here-my children and grandchildren-because if we leave for just 24 hours, we may never be allowed back. The occupation is tightening its grip, and settlers are launching brutal, mindless attacks."

Life in Al-Mufaqara is increasingly difficult, as the village is trapped between two Israeli settlements. "We are caught between Ma'on settlement to the north, built in 1982, and an illegal settler outpost on our southern lands in Umm Al-Arais. The settlers aim to connect these settlements by erasing our village and expelling us."

As Israeli pressure intensifies, the residents of Masafer Yatta continue their steadfast resistance, determined to protect their land and heritage from forced displacement.

Hamamdeh, a resident of Al-Mufaqara, described the two Israeli settlements-one to the north and another to the south-as a major threat to the village. "These settlements are a constant danger to our lives. The settlers attack us even while we graze our livestock," he said.

One such incident occurred on March 5, 2024, around 1:30 PM. Hamamdeh (49) and Qasem Hamamdeh (52) were grazing their sheep in a pasture west of the village, accompanied by international activists. Three Israeli settlers arrived-one armed with a rifle and another on horseback.

The settlers claimed ownership of the land, chased the sheep away southward towards Khirbet Khallet ad-Daba, and forced the shepherds to flee. Despite calls to Israeli police, no officers arrived at the scene.

Hamamdeh recalled another violent attack on September 28, 2021, when Israeli settlers, backed by the military, stormed the village. "They injured several people, including a child who was attacked while sleeping. Why? Because they want to expel us. But we will not leave," he said.

Despite the hardships, Hamamdeh remains deeply attached to his village, which he refers to as "the khirbet" (small hamlet). "The air here is fresh, the land is ours, and we refuse to leave. If I were taken to Yatta, I would return within two hours," he said, explaining that he only travels to the nearby city to collect essential supplies before rushing back to protect his home from potential settler and military raids.

Following the outbreak of war, restrictions on movement have intensified. Military checkpoints and settler attacks have made daily life even more dangerous for Palestinians in Masafer Yatta. "We live in fear every day. We are not safe, and we are not at peace," Hamamdeh said.

Al-Mufaqara is one of eight villages in Masafer Yatta that remain under constant threat of demolition and forced displacement by the Israeli military and settlers. The village, home to around 400 residents, relies on livestock farming and agriculture, with a total area of 150 dunams.

This report was produced as part of the Qarib Program, implemented by the French Media Development Agency (CFI) in partnership with and funded by the French Development Agency (AFD).