Elmos Semiconductor SE: 1 Billion Elmos LED Controller Ics Delivered

Elmos: 1 billion Elmos LED controller ICs delivered Leverkusen, January 30, 2025: Elmos SE (FSE: ELG) has reached a significant milestone: Since the start of production of its LED controller ICs for use in cars, a total of 1 billion of these microchips have been delivered. Elmos recognized the potential for future lighting solutions in cars at an early stage and has since continuously expanded its product portfolio for interior lighting, which today comprises around 30 different LED products. Within ten years, Elmos has become a leader in the field of automotive LED controller ICs for static and dynamic lighting applications for taillights and ambient interior lighting. “The delivery of one billion LED controller ICs is an outstanding success, which we attribute to the close cooperation with our customers and continuous innovation in product development,” says Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, CSO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.“Our solutions not only offer the highest quality and efficiency, but also excellent integration into modern vehicle technologies.” Elmos microchips are used worldwide in the vehicles of many well-known manufacturers. The company is one of the leading suppliers in this field and its products support current and future requirements of the automotive industry, such as energy-efficient and adaptable LED controller ICs. Elmos supplies semiconductor solutions to customers all over the world and contributes to making lighting applications in vehicles more versatile by continuously developing its portfolio and focusing on innovative technologies. Further information about Elmos products are also presented in a virtual showroom:

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For 40 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient and rear light as well as intuitive HMI. Notice

