Greenflow AI Empowers Retailers And Customers With Smart, Secure Cannabis Shopping Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GreenFlow AI: The Next Generation of Cannabis and Hemp Retail

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenFlow AI, an innovative developed by small business owners for small business owners, is redefining the way customers and retailers navigate the booming cannabis and hemp market. Co-founded by Mason , a seasoned entrepreneur in the cannabis sector, and Randy Blasik , a cybersecurity professional recognized for his development of ComplianceAide, GreenFlow AI seamlessly blends real-world knowledge with secure AI-driven solutions.

Bridging the Knowledge Gap and Strengthening Security

As cannabis and hemp products gain broader acceptance, customers often struggle to select the right strains, terpenes, or cannabinoid ratios for their specific health and wellness goals. Store owners, in turn, face the challenge of training staff to address a vast range of product and medical-related inquiries. GreenFlow AI addresses both issues at once. Its data-driven interface empowers employees and customers alike with precise, up-to-date product information, while incorporating cybersecurity best practices to protect user privacy.

"GreenFlow AI is more than just a tool-it's a game-changer for retailers," says Brent Mason , Co-Founder & CEO of GreenFlow AI. "We built it to give customers dependable guidance and to help owners optimize daily operations, foster greater trust with consumers, and enhance their staff's confidence."

Key Advantages of GreenFlow AI



Consistent Expertise: Recommends products based on real-time inventory and the latest cannabis research, helping customers make informed decisions.

Enhanced Staff Support: Team members can rely on GreenFlow AI's extensive knowledge base for quick, accurate answers, enabling them to focus on building relationships with shoppers.

Safe & Secure: Co-Founder Randy Blasik's cybersecurity proficiency ensures the platform collects no personal data and adheres to rigorous safeguards, mitigating industry-specific risks. Immediate Product Adoption: Newly stocked or complex items can be recommended on day one, reducing the need for lengthy training sessions.

By aligning artificial intelligence, medical insights, and robust cybersecurity measures, GreenFlow AI paves the way for consistent, transparent, and reliable experiences in the cannabis and hemp sector-setting a new standard in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Join the Revolution

GreenFlow AI welcomes media, influencers, and industry professionals to explore how this innovative solution can reshape cannabis and hemp retail. Learn more and schedule a demo at GreenFlowAI .

Contact Information

Brent Mason

Co-Founder & CEO, GreenFlow AI

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 317-431-4662

Website: GreenFlowAI

For more information, interviews, or partnership inquiries, please contact Tracy Mason at [email protected] or 317-430-1373.

SOURCE GreenFlow AI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED