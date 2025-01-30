Dupage County Family Law Attorneys At Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC Recognized As 2025 Super Lawyers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) George S. Frederick has been named a Super Lawyer in Illinois for 11 consecutive years. As managing partner at MKFM Law, Attorney Frederick dedicates his services to helping clients address employment law matters, including sexual harassment, wrongful termination, severance, and non-compete agreements. Additionally, Mr. Frederick provides exceptional representation in family law cases involving divorce, child custody, and spousal maintenance.

Since 2012, Lynn M. Mirabella has received the Super Lawyers award for her work in family law cases across the state of Illinois. Attorney Mirabella primarily focuses on divorce and family law cases, including those involving high-net-worth divorces, property distribution, child custody, and parentage. Passionate about advocating for children in such cases, Lynn Mirabella is a certified Guadian ad Litem, Child's Representative, Attorney for Children, and Parenting Coordinator.

2025 marks Henry D. Kass's 10th straight year of being named a Super Lawyer for his tremendous work in family and collaborative law, as well as guardianship matters. Licensed to practice law in both Illinois and Iowa, Mr. Kass's wide breadth of legal knowledge has benefited many of MKFM Law's clients. Henry Kass's commitment to the legal profession is highlighted by the substantial amount of time he has dedicated to pro bono work and outside organizations.

Joshua D. Bedwell has been selected as a Super Lawyer since 2023, and he was previously recognized as a Rising Star from 2018 to 2021. Attorney Bedwell has been providing legal services for over a decade, and he plays an integral role in family law cases at MKFM Law. Mr. Bedwell represents clients facing contentious divorces or child custody battles as well as clients who wish to pursue alimony or protect their rights to marital property.

Lindsay C. Stella, a partner attorney at MKFM Law, has been named a 2025 Super Lawyer. Ms. Stella is a powerful advocate for her clients and an effective litigator. She provides guidance to couples who wish to draft pre-nuptial and postnuptial agreements and to divorcing spouses who need to address financial concerns and parental responsibilities. She is actively involved in numerous legal associations, including the DuPage Association of Women Lawyers.

Attorneys Stacey A. McCullough and Todd D. Scalzo were also recognized by Super Lawyers. Both attorneys have earned this distinction since 2019. Super Lawyers also awarded the Rising Stars designation to attorneys Megan C. Harris, Britni L. Bartik, Jacqueline M. Mazur, Lindsey G. Mirabella, Lacey K. Boulware, Chad A. Baker, and Naseem N. Hosseini.

About Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC

At MKFM Law, we make it our mission to make our clients' experiences as stress-free and affordable as possible. Over the last 75 years, our growing legal team has learned how important it is to handle each case with care and compassion while also providing aggressive representation. Whether you need to resolve issues related to divorce or child support, are considering filing a sexual harassment or employment discrimination claim, or need assistance with a criminal matter our skilled legal professional can help minimize stress and expenses. MKFM Law represents clients throughout DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Will, Kendall, Cook, and Lake Counties.

