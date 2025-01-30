Québec's Religious Symbols Law: Appealing To The Supreme Court For Real Rights Under The Charter

Kindergarten teacher Haniyfa Scott gives a lesson during class in Montreal, April 4, 2019. Québec’s Bill 21 bans the wearing of religious symbols for new government placed employees within schools, the courts and law enforcement. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Author: Lynda Collins

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The Supreme Court of Canada has announced that it will hear a challenge to Québec's secularism law, known as Bill 21 .

The law, passed in 2019“to affirm the laicity of the State,” restricts certain public sector employees in Québec from wearing religious symbols“while exercising their functions.”

Those challenging Bill 21 have used a variety of tools to oppose a law they argue imposes discriminatory treatment, mainly on Muslim women.

Muslim women who wear hijabs, and other visibly religious minorities, have been living with the ongoing effects of the law for more than five years. This includes the inability to be employed as a public-school teacher , government lawyer or judge, despite their expertise and training. For those who were already working in the public service while wearing a religious symbol, the law prohibits them from receiving any promotions or transfers.

There are also restrictions when receiving public services, specifically that a person must uncover their face. This may deter niqab- and burqa-wearing women from accessing public services that they need and deserve .

When a discriminatory law is enacted, it has implications beyond the legislated text. In Québec, it has promoted the rejection of those who live visibly religious lives through violence on the streets and an insistence that they do not belong to Canadian society .

The exclusionary power of this law has created a culture of discrimination such that Muslim women are prohibited from wearing the clothing of their choice in employment sectors even beyond the parameters of Bill 21 .

Overriding rights: the notwithstanding clause

The case is also significant because of the Québec government's use of Section 33 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms - known as the notwithstanding clause - and Section 52 of the Québec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms to shield the law from legal challenges.

Bill 21 was enacted with broad popular support in Québec. However, Canadian history is replete with examples of discriminatory laws, from the Indian Act to the Chinese Exclusion Act to the legal orders authorizing Japanese internment camps. Without strict guardrails around how Section 33 can be used, Canadian governments could gain great leeway to create legislation that infringes upon Charter rights.

Typically, a discriminatory law like Bill 21 would never withstand a constitutional challenge since the Canadian and Québec Charters protect religious freedom and the right to equality. However, because the Québec government invoked both override provisions pre-emptively - before a court could decide on the law's constitutionality - challenging the law has become more difficult.

People hold up signs during a demonstration in Montréal on April 7, 2019, in opposition to Bill 21. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Charter's Section 33 is called the“notwithstanding clause” because it permits federal Parliament or provincial/territorial legislatures to make laws notwithstanding (in other words, despite) certain rights and freedoms guaranteed in the Charter. Essentially, it gives governments the power to override certain constitutional provisions. A Section 33 declaration is valid for five years, after which it ceases to have effect, unless it is renewed, as it was in the case of Bill 21.

Despite the predominant view among legal experts that Bill 21 is discriminatory, and a finding by the Québec Superior Court that it has a cruel and dehumanizing impact on Muslim women , the law continues to stand because courts have interpreted Section 33 to have no substantive limits.

Unwritten constitutional principles

With this case, the Supreme Court of Canada has a critical opportunity to set reasonable parameters around the use of Section 33 that will have important implications for human rights cases in the future.

The notwithstanding clause permits governments to override some of our most cherished Charter rights: religious freedom, equality, rights to life, liberty and security of the person, the right against unreasonable search and seizure, the right against arbitrary arrest and detention, and the right to legal counsel among other rights. Therefore, there must be constitutional constraints on its use.

Section 33 should not be viewed as a bottomless pit where rights and freedoms go to die.

The Canadian Constitution contains an irreducible minimum core of human rights embodied in unwritten constitutional principles that have been recognized multiple times by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Supreme Court has defined unwritten constitutional principles as norms that“inform and sustain the constitutional text .” The unwritten constitutional principle most relevant to addressing Bill 21 is“respect for or protection of minorities.” The protection of minorities was a key consideration motivating the enactment of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and it is a fundamental norm of justice so basic that it must inform the scope of Section 33's use.

A CBC News report on the Supreme Court of Canada agreeing to hear arguments in a case about Québec's Bill 21.

'Blank cheque?'

The unwritten constitutional principle of“respect for minorities” provides a constitutional guardrail against abuse of Section 33, which has been interpreted by judges as a constitutional blank cheque, allowing governments to reduce rights to discretionary entitlements.

Since the notwithstanding clause lives within the Canadian Constitution itself, it must conform to the defining features of the constitutional structure. The use of Section 33 must be consistent with the fundamental“principles that define our society .” For rights to be real and meaningful - to be legal pillars that people can rely on - they must have enduring constitutional protection.

To achieve this, the Supreme Court of Canada needs to draw appropriate boundaries around the use of Section 33. If the notwithstanding clause continues to be viewed as an open licence for governments to pick and choose which rights they respect, one might reasonably question whether Charter rights exist at all.