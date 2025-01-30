Bayernlb Streamlines Front-To-Back Office Workflows With Bloomberg's Real-Time Market Data Feed And Pricing Data

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Adoption of Bloomberg's real-time data feed, B-PIPE, and evaluated pricing service, BVAL, to enhance efficiency and power insights across the enterprise

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that BayernLB, a specialized and leader to the Bavarian and German economy, has selected Bloomberg's flagship real-time market data feed, B-PIPE, and leading evaluated pricing service, BVAL. This builds on BayernLB's use of the Bloomberg Terminal, resulting in access to consistent data across the firm's front, middle and back offices. It also complements Bloomberg's recent collaboration with BayernLB's asset management arm, BayernInvest, which adopted Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions spanning AIM, PORT Enterprise, and MARS Collateral Management's integrated offerings to streamline workflows.

The use of B-PIPE and BVAL positions BayernLB to access premium, high-quality data in an efficient and scalable way across the enterprise. B-PIPE delivers BayernLB consolidated and normalized real-time streaming market data, pricing, event data and analytics to service the full spectrum of front-office use cases. With BVAL , BayernLB gains access to high-quality evaluated pricing across the liquidity spectrum to inform middle and back-office workflows and help meet regulation and reporting requirements. BayernLB also benefits from the Financial Instrument Global Identifier (FIGI), which is a free, open data standard of the Object Management Group that enables the bank to seamlessly integrate Bloomberg data and data from other sources throughout its systems at no additional licensing cost.

"As a leading specialized bank, it's essential that we have access to a broad universe of high-quality market data for a diverse landscape of systems," said Markus Langenbach, Head of ALM & Analytics at BayernLB. "Bloomberg's solutions provide us with such access across our front-to-back systems. That allows us to use market data at the highest quality in a cost-efficient way throughout our processes. We're excited to expand our engagement by incorporating B-PIPE and BVAL to further increase data connectivity across our firm."

"The value of data that aligns across a firm's operations cannot be overstated given the time it saves, risks it helps to avoid, and insights it can help uncover. For this reason, we're pleased to support BayernLB on their journey to maximizing efficiency and streamlining workflows with consistent data they can trust," said Cory Albert, Global Head of Real-Time Data and Technology at Bloomberg. "This collaboration also furthers Bloomberg's growing presence and commitment to clients in Germany. We look forward to working with BayernLB and continuing to expand the use of both B-PIPE and BVAL in the region."

About BayernLB

As a streamlined specialized bank, BayernLB is a major investment lender to the Bavarian and German economy. It is committed to progress. Its customers – companies, savings banks, institutional investors and the public sector – are at the heart of its sustainable approach. In business with corporate clients, BayernLB focuses on promising sectors, such as mobility, energy, technology, construction and basic materials, manufacturing and engineering. In particular, the Bank helps companies from these sectors to successfully refine their business models. As a real estate financier, the Group offers 360-degree know-how across the entire value chain of the real estate business – and in a wide variety of asset classes. BayernLB is the central bank to the Bavarian savings banks and for decades has been a proven partner to these institutions and to other savings banks throughout Germany. As a tech bank, Group subsidiary DKB provides its more than five million customers with an excellent client experience and outstanding digital solutions. BayernLB is jointly owned by the Free State of Bavaria and the Association of Bavarian Savings Banks.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg/company or request a demo .

SOURCE Bloomberg

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED