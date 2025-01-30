K3C Announces Sponsorship Of Climate Connection Networking Event To Drive Innovation In Sustainability

(MENAFN- Pressat) K3C , a London-based impact accelerator, has announced its sponsorship of Climate Connectio , Europe's leading Climate Tech networking platform. The collaboration highlights K3C's dedication to empowering startups driving advancements in sustainability and Climate Tech innovation.

As the in-house accelerator partner for Climate Connection, K3C will provide strategic resources and support to entrepreneurs tackling climate change. The partnership aims to enhance connections between startups, investors, and leaders, fostering collaboration to address global climate challenges and advance net zero goals.

“At K3C, we see startups as the catalysts for transformative change,” said James Clark, founder of K3C.“Supporting Climate Connection allows us to empower entrepreneurs in the Climate Tech space with the tools they need to scale their solutions globally. Together with Juliette Devillar and her team, we're helping to build a community focused on impactful, long-term solutions.”

The collaboration builds on Climate Connection's reputation as a premier community for innovation, bringing together sustainability advocates and stakeholders across industries. With K3C's sponsorship, Climate Connection will further its mission to facilitate discussions and partnerships that drive progress in emissions reduction, carbon capture, and the development of sustainable technologies.

Climate Connection's monthly events serve as a hub for knowledge-sharing and networking. K3C's involvement will expand opportunities for entrepreneurs to access the expertise needed to scale their businesses and accelerate their impact. These events are designed to speed the adoption of solutions contributing to global net zero emissions.

K3C's mission to scale startups across EMEA aligns seamlessly with Climate Connection's goals. By offering go-to-market strategies, sales optimization, and strategy consulting, K3C equips startups to address critical sustainability challenges effectively and develop scalable solutions.

For more information on Climate Connection events and opportunities to participate, visit rel="nofollow" href="" c .

About K3C

K3C is a leading impact accelerator headquartered in London, specializing in scaling B2B startups across EMEA. The firm provides comprehensive services in go-to-market strategy, sales growth, and consulting, enabling startups to enter new markets and achieve sustainable growth. K3C has supported numerous businesses in reaching product-market fit and driving measurable contributions to sustainability.

For more information, visit c .