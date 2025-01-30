Exafluence Launches Exfdigital Studio, A Genai Powered Hub For Enterprise Data & Analytics Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Centralized hub for GenAI-powered apps enables enterprises to leverage high-quality data in decision-making, significantly improving business outcomes

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exafluence Inc ., a rapidly expanding data and analytics firm, is thrilled to announce the launch of ExfDigital Studio, a comprehensive GenAI-powered hub that offers a suite of pre-built apps. Tailored to meet the diverse data and analytics needs of enterprises, this innovative hub offers a variety of solutions that address challenges related to data harmonization, data quality, data-driven decision-making, and unstructured data intelligence for different industries. Ultimately, this will empower decision-makers to make informed, data-driven decisions and improve efficiencies. For nearly a decade, Exafluence Inc. has delivered platform-centric services that operationalize Digital Transformation across industries. ExfDigital is the next evolution of this offering, providing a foundation on which Exafluence can further expand its GenAI offerings.

Key Features of ExfDigital Studio:



Centralized Access: The portal will showcase diverse applications, enabling users to easily browse Apps that cater to their specific data and analytics requirements.

User-Friendly Interface: Designed with the end-user experience in mind, the portal will feature an intuitive interface that simplifies navigation and enhances usability.

Live Playground: Future updates to the portal are expected to include online labs where customers and prospects can experience Exafluence Inc.'s applications in a hands-on environment. Knowledge Artifacts: Users will have the opportunity to develop a comprehensive understanding of the applications through use cases, case studies, features, upcoming releases, demo videos, and more.

"Our unwavering commitment is to earn the trust of our customers & partners through the use of innovative digital technologies and the launch of ExfDigital Studio is an important milestone in that direction. With the emergence of GenAI as a fantastic tool to solve a variety of business problems, we are more excited than ever to create practical, smart apps that drive positive business outcomes", said Ravikiran Dharmavaram , CEO of Exafluence Inc.

While speaking at the launch of ExfDigital Studio, Exafluence's CTO Karthikeyan Sankaran stated, "At Exafluence, we feel that the way software solutions are created, assembled, and deployed is going to undergo a major change and the launch of ExfDigital Studio shows our preparedness to tackle that shift. Organizations across industries want transparent, configurable, and scalable software that can integrated into their processes and ecosystem. As a premier solution provider to many such enterprises, Exafluence has the responsibility to cater to their needs and offer this studio."

To learn more about how Exfdigital Studio can meet your enterprise's need for AI-driven data and analytics solutions, visit .

ABOUT EXAFLUENCE, INC.

Exafluence is a domain-centric data and analytics firm specializing in utilizing GenAI-powered modern digital technologies to enhance the competitive advantage of clients in their marketplace. Using open-source technology, Exafluence delivers an end-to-end analytics solution that can be mounted on top of any platform to realize use cases at least 40-60 percent faster and cheaper than any other service providers in the market today. With a team of experienced professionals and a proven track record, Exafluence enables organizations to harness the power of their data for digital transformation and tangible change - effectively moving from data to decision to dollars. To learn more, visit exafluence .

SOURCE Exafluence

