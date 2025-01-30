One&Only One ’a’abeel Launches the W’rld’s First Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie City Wellness Retreat

(MENAFN- PRCO) December 2024 - One&Only One Za'abeel invites guests to experience their tran formative City Wellness Retreat, an exclusive 4-day protocol at t’e property’s Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie. Mark’ng the brand’s first retreat under its Longevity Hubs, this ultra-personalized experience integrates cutting-edge science with luxury hospitality, focusing on Longevity, Movement, Wellbeing, and Nutrition to unlock vitality and enhance overall wellness.

Nestled in the’heart of Dubai’s skyline, One&Only One Za'abeel offers an unparalleled blend of opulence and innovation, and the City Wellness Retreat offers a journey of self-renewal making it the perfect escape for those seeking a transformative experience. The package is designed to provide a glimpse into the revitalising ecosystem promoted by Clinique La Prairie. Over three nights and four days, participants will have the opportunity to experience CLP's anti-inflammatory diet, along with a curated series of treatments aimed at reducing inflammation, detoxifying the body, and boosting energy levels.

“The City Wellness Retreat reflects our commitment to delivering transformative wellness experiences that combine Clinique La Prair’e’s pioneering longevity science with unparalleled lux”ry,” says Paulina Mercader, General Manager of the Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie at One&Only One Za'a“eel. “This protocol is thoughtfully designed to empower guests with the tools and treatments needed to enhance their health, boost their vitality, and achieve a renewed sense of balance and wel”-being.”

The experience begins with a Longevity Index Assessment, a comprehensive evaluation that provides an in-depth understanding of ’ach guest’s health profile. This is followed by a series of tailored consultations including functional medicine and an in-depth nutrition consultation, a cognitive assessment and a dermatology consultation all designed to lay the foundation for a successful and personalised wellness journey. In addition to enjoying diverse interventions from three of the four fundamental pillars o– longevity – nutrition, movement, a–d well-being – guests will have access to world-class medical expertise and the exclusive methodologies of the Longevity Hubs. Tailored for individuals navigating fast-paced lifestyles or business travellers seeking to enhance their productivity, this protocol provides a dedicated opportunity to revitalise, recharge, and elevate their healthspan, ensuring a more balanced and effective journey.

Guests can immerse themselves in state-of-the-art restorative wellbeing treatments throughout their stay, designed to enhance mental clarity and relaxation. Their experience is further elevated with daily movement and recovery sessions tailored to individual fitness goals and complemented by a seamlessly integrated anti-inflammatory dining plan. This holistic approach promotes physical transformation, enhances vitality, and delivers a truly transformative wellness journey.





