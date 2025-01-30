Enemy Conducting Offensive On Southern Flank Of Pokrovsk - National Guard

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces continue to conduct active offensives near settlements in the Pokrovsk area and on the southern flank of the city.

This was announced by the spokesperson for the National Guard, Ruslan Muzychuk, on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

Muzychuk noted that there have been 11 combat engagements in the area of responsibility of the National Guard units in the Pokrovsk sector since the beginning of the day.

“The enemy is actively continuing to conduct offensive actions against settlements in the area of Pokrovsk and on the southern flank of the city itself. To this end, it continues to concentrate its infantry groups,” said the spokesman.

He also mentioned that fog affects aerial reconnaissance, which makes it difficult to detect targets on the far approaches. This is prompting the enemy to use infantry groups of two or three to 10 people more actively.

The spokesman noted that the enemy is also attempting to use FPV drones, artillery and mortars.

With regard to FPV drones, he stated that their deployment has risen considerably. "Compared to the autumn of 2024, the use of drones has increased by more than 2.5 times on both sides in the areas where National Guard units are performing tasks," Muzychuk stated.

He also said that in recent days, the occupiers have hardly ever used armored vehicles to conduct assault operations in the Pokrovsk sector, instead using lightly armored vehicles, cars and motorcycles.

"The enemy is using aircraft, conducting eight air strikes over the past day in the area of responsibility where our units are performing their tasks: the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors, the area of Chasiv Yar and the Pokrovsk sector," stated Muzychuk.

He also added that Russian airstrikes have rendered buildings in Chasiv Yar unsuitable for defense. He also noted that the enemy is attempting to avoid urban battles by bypassing the settlements on the flanks.

As reported by Ukrinform, 158 combat engagements with Russian invaders were recorded at the front yesterday, January 29. In the Pokrovsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled 72 enemy attacks.