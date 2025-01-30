The Book 'Big Country, Little Business' Is Published By Penguin With An Aim To Guide Indian Micro-Entrepreneurs Towards Success

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 30 January 2025, Bhopal: The 'Big Country, Little Business,' a comprehensive guide for Indian micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses. The book offers an in-depth analysis of the challenges faced by small businesses, which serve as the backbone of the Indian economy. Authored collaboratively by eminent author, social entrepreneur, educationist, and chairman of the AISECT Group Shri Santosh Choubey; business leader, educationist, and Chancellor, SCOPE Global Skills University, Dr. Siddharth Chaturvedi; and educationist, influencer, author, and EVP of the AISECT Group, Dr. Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, the book combines their diverse expertise of 40 years and success secrets from 40 successful businesses. It provides practical tips, actionable strategies, and over 100 innovative business ideas to guide small enterprises towards success.



During the book launch event, the authors shared their personal experiences and the inspiration that led to the creation of this book. The event commenced with a warm welcome to the guests, followed by an in-depth discussion by the authors on the key highlights and objectives of the book.



On this occasion, Mr. Santosh Choubey said, "Today 90 percent of the small businesses in India are coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. So there is a lot of potential for small businesses, but they also face many challenges. This book is a guide for small businesses, which not only inspires them, but also teaches practical ways to make their business successful."



Dr. Siddharth Chaturvedi, while talking to journalists, said that "At present, India has the third largest small businesses ecosystem in the world. There are more than 1.60 lakh registered small businesses and 5 crores 70 lakh micro enterprises here. Medium and small industries contribute 30 percent to the country's GDP. Keeping these things in mind, we have emphasized on explaining the process of starting a business in the Indian context. Our effort was that this book presents a detailed picture of business possibilities. In the digital age, small businesses should know how to use technical tools correctly and we have tried to explain it in simple words."



Dr. Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, co-author of the book, while highlighting the relevance of this book for women and youth, said that "Women and youth are the future of our country's economy. Today more than 73 thousand small businesses are being run by women. Understanding their specific needs and struggles, we have included specially designed solutions and business ideas for them in this book. I believe that if they get the right direction and opportunity, they can do wonders."



Big Country, Little Business" is not just a book, but a comprehensive guide for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to establish and scale small businesses successfully. It delves into the ground realities of Indian business dynamics, offering bespoke solutions tailored to their needs. Authored by seasoned experts with a proven track record of fostering micro-enterprises, 'Big Country, Little Business' stands as a testament to the authors' profound insights into India's entrepreneurial ecosystem. This book serves as a roadmap for millions of small businesses across the nation to not just survive but to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape, especially in an era where an entrepreneurial mindset is more crucial than ever.



The main themes of the book include a comprehensive analysis of the key challenges faced by Indian micro-enterprises, strategic approaches to conducting business with limited resources, and business ideas tailored specifically for women and youth. It also delves into business strategies crafted to align with local market dynamics, consumer behaviour, and cultural diversity, as well as leveraging technological tools to empower small businesses in the digital age. Furthermore, the book provides detailed insights into the importance of networking, funding options, and sustainable strategies for ensuring long-term business success. Moreover, eminent doyens such as Mr. Pavan K. Verma, author, diplomat, and former member of parliament (Rajya Sabha), Mr. Anand Kumar, Padma Shri awardee, and founder, Super 30 programme, Mr. Yogesh Chander Munjal, chairman and managing director, Munjal Showa Ltd, Mr. Harish Bijoor, brand guru and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc., and Mr. K Mantrala, former editor-in-chief, Journal of Retailing, Alexander Von Humboldt Research Award (Berlin) recipient, and Ned D. Fleming professor of marketing, University of Kansas School of Business, Lawrence, Kansas have heaped praises on this book.

