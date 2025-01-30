NC Expects Statehood Restoration In Next Parliament Session

“We hope that the Statehood will be restored in the Budget session. The dual-power Centre is not going to favour anyone, thus the restoration of Statehood is imperative to redress the grievances of people and ensure jobs and other things to the masses,” NC Spokesman and MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq told reporters.

He said it is easy to fight with Centre and stage protests, but the Prime has himself made a commitment to the people and thus, there was no need to lock horns with the Centre over the restoration of Statehood.

Also, he said that CDF for the MLAs will be Rs 40 crore each.“This has been promised by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to all the MLAs from NC as well as from the opposition. The proposal in this regard will be submitted in this regard soon,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

