5 IAS Officers Transferred, Nitish Rajora Is New Director Information
1/30/2025 5:04:58 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered the transfer and posting of five senoir IAS officials in the interest of administration.
As per an order, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer, Jatin Kishore (IAS, AGMUT:2020), Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat and holding additional charge as Director, Information J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal.
Shishir Gupta (IAS, AGMUT:2020), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian. Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar (JKAS), whom he replaces, will report to the General Administration Department for further posting.
Nitish Rajora (IAS, AGMUT:2021), Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (North), has been transferred and posted as Director, Information J&K.
Rakesh Kumar (IAS, AGMUT:2021), Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Hiranagar, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.
Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak (IAS, AGMUT:2022), Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Akhnoor, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Uri, Baramulla. He replaces Javid Ahmad Rather (JKAS), who will report to the General Administration Department for further posting.
