Dave & Buster's All Set To Revolutionize Entertainment In India: First Flagship Opens In Bangalore

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Dave & Buster's, America's premier entertainment and dining destination popular for its arcade games, social gaming, bowling, and immersive experiences, announces its highly anticipated entry into the Indian with its flagship outlet at Mantri Avenue in Koramangala, Bangalore. This marks a significant milestone for the brand as it expands internationally for the first time, to India, offering guests a unique blend of American and locally inspired Pan-Asian cuisine alongside a wide array of exciting entertainment options.

The first Dave & Busters Outlet in India, Bangalore

This expansive 27,000 sq ft venue will offer a state-of-the-art midway filled with world-class games, many of which are being introduced to India for the first time, such as Godzilla VR, NBA hoops, Pacman roller, and so on. Guests can also experience competitive social gaming and India's first bowling experience, which features Nitro Lighting and Sparks combined. These cutting-edge attractions promise a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere designed to create lasting memories for friends and families.

“The Malpani Group is committed to bringing new experiences and entertainment to India. By bringing Dave & Buster's to India, we look forward to elevating the gaming and arcade experience,” said Shreya Malpani, the Director of the Malpani Group .“With Bangalore's booming food and beverage scene, there is a strong demand for a place where friends and families can have fun and spend time together. Dave & Buster's perfectly fills this gap, offering a space for families, friends, colleagues, and people of all ages to enjoy. Dave & Buster's will also be progressively expanding across India, with plans to open 15 new locations shortly, beginning with the next store launching in Mumbai. The inaugural store in Bangalore will pave the way for an exciting journey that promises growth and success for both our companies.”

Talking further about Dave and Buster's opening in India, the Chief International Development Officer at Dave & Buster's, Antonio Bautista , says,“This is a momentous occasion for Dave & Buster's as we expand into India, a market with a dynamic culture and a growing appetite for premium entertainment. Bangalore, known for its energy and innovation, is the ideal city to launch our journey in India. Partnering with the Malpani Group marks a pivotal milestone in our global growth strategy, as we continue to bring the 'Eat, Drink, Play, and Watch' experience to new audiences worldwide. With a robust pipeline spanning seven countries across four continents in 2025, this launch reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class experiences and introducing our brand to one of the most vibrant and exciting regions in the world.”

This partnership between Malpani Group and Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. supports Dave & Buster's expansion strategy of combining global expertise with local market insight. Each Indian location will feature a tailored menu with regional flavors, localized pricing models, and unique gaming experiences designed to resonate with local audiences.

Founded in 1982, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. operates over 200 venues globally, offering a blend of dining, drinking, gaming, and socializing. Dave and Buster's India will offer a diverse menu at the in-house restaurant with a seating capacity of over 300 pax. From American classics, Pan-Asian specialties, with their signature dishes like the Buster's Smashed Burger, Chicken Wings, Kebab Platter, 5 Cheese Flatbread, and the Bangalore Summer Fresco. Beyond the delicious food, the curated drinks menu features Mr. Perfect, What the Fish, Happiness in Hand, Saffron Sour, and various mocktails as well.

Dave and Buster's offers a wide range of games, starting from a price range of Rs 160 up to Rs 799, featuring Mario Kart, Halo 4P standup, D&B Vw Plush crane, Fruit Ninja, Jurassic Park Theater, Super Mania, Dance Dance Revolution and so much more.

With Bangalore leading the charge, Dave & Buster's is poised to become a household name in India, offering guests a one-of-a-kind destination to eat, drink, play, and socialize like never before.

For more information on Dave & Buster's India visit-



About Dave & Buster's

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of over 200 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's locations feature a unique combination of dining, games, and immersive entertainment, making it a global leader in the competitive socializing space.

About The Malpani Group

The Malpani Group from Sangamner, India is a well-diversified business house with interests in renewable energy, FMCG products, real estate, hotels, and more. However, the group's success story goes beyond its diverse portfolio of businesses. Currently, the Malpani Group is one of the leading owners and operators of amusement and waterparks in India. They operate India's largest theme and water park, Imagicaa, along with five other parks in India. Their amusement and water parks have become popular destinations for families, thrill-seekers, and tourists, offering a unique and immersive experience for all ages.