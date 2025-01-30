Arab-Italian Business Forum Aims To Strengthen Economic, Investment Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) participated in the 4th Arab-Italian Business Forum and the Board of Directors meeting of the Joint Italian-Arab Chamber of Commerce, held on January 28-29 in Rome, Italy.

QC board member Mohamed bin Mahdi Al Ahbabi represented the Chamber at the events.

The forum, organized by the Joint Italian-Arab Chamber of Commerce, saw the participation of numerous senior officials and businessmen from Arab countries and Italy.

It aimed to strengthen economic and ties between Italy and the Arab world.

It served as an important platform for establishing strategic links with decision-makers, businessmen, institutions, and companies from both sides.

In statements, Mohamed Al Ahbabi emphasized Qatar Chamber's commitment to participating in this significant forum, highlighting its role in strengthening economic and trade relations between Italy and Arab countries.

He noted that the forum serves as a valuable platform to explore cooperation across various economic sectors, showcase the development witnessed by both nations, and examine prospects for broader Arab-Italian collaboration.

Al Ahbabi praised the strong bilateral relations between Qatar and Italy, emphasizing their remarkable growth in recent years, driven by mutual high-level visits and numerous agreements across multiple sectors.

He pointed out that trade exchange between the two countries has been steadily increasing, reaching QR20bn in 2023 and QR15.3bn by November 2024, positioning Italy as a key trade partner for Qatar.