Israeli occupation forces carry out deadly airstrike on Tammun, located in West Bank

(MENAFN) The Israeli forces have carried out a deadly on the town of Tammun, located in the Tubas district of the northern West Bank, killing 10 Palestinians. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its teams transported martyrs and individuals to the hospital following the aerial bombardment. Palestinian state TV confirmed the attack was carried out by Israeli aircraft. The Israeli later stated that the raid targeted a group of Palestinian militants, but provided no further details. This attack has been widely condemned by Palestinian resistance movements, with Hamas stressing that such acts will not deter their resistance. Hamas emphasized that the ongoing crimes committed by the occupation would not intimidate the Palestinian people.



The Islamic Jihad movement also condemned the massacre, calling it part of a series of war crimes aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians and altering the region's demographic realities. They also pointed out that the occupation's actions are backed by renewed U.S. support under the Trump administration. In the Jenin refugee camp, fierce clashes between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces continue, with the Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades confirming casualties among Israeli soldiers. The battalion also reported successfully targeting Israeli vehicles. Medical personnel in Jenin continue to face obstacles as Israeli forces prevent their access to the camp.



This bombing in Tammun comes amid an escalating Israeli offensive in the northern West Bank, which began in Jenin on January 21 and later spread to include Tulkarm. While Israeli authorities claim the military operations target "terrorist activities," critics argue that the aggression is largely driven by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to placate extremist figures like Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, following the ceasefire in Gaza.

