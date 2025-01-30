Scindia Group Establishes Americas Presence With New Miami Office

(MENAFN- Pressat) Scindia Group, an esteemed European luxury concierge, today announced the opening of its first American headquarters in Coral Gables, Florida. The new office, situated in the historic Mediterranean district, marks a considered expansion of Scindia Group's international presence.

"Coral Gables emerged as the natural choice for our US headquarters," stated Diego Pérez, spokesperson for Scindia Group. "Already a client favorite, the city's architectural heritage, rich culture, and international influence align seamlessly with our own ethos.”

The new location features elegantly appointed private spaces from which a select team of personal managers will serve the Americas membership. Maintaining Scindia Group's signature five-to-member ratio ensures the same level of dedicated attention that distinguishes the company's European operations.

The expansion comes as Miami continues to evolve as a global nexus for international business and culture. Coral Gables, with its tree-lined boulevards and historic Mediterranean Revival architecture, provides an ideal setting for Scindia Group's particular approach to service. The city's emergence as a preferred destination for sophisticated international clientele has created an environment where Scindia Group's dedication to excellence finds natural resonance.

"This expansion represents a thoughtful progression in our journey," continued Pérez, "Coral Gables offers the perfect blend of privacy, accessibility, and refinement that our members seek. The selection of this historic district, with its rich architectural heritage and contemporary vitality, reflects our understanding of how our members live and work globally."

The new headquarters will serve as the operational center for Scindia Group's Americas division, complementing the established European headquarters in Madrid. This dual-continent presence enables Scindia Group to provide seamless service across time zones while maintaining its hallmark standards.

Scindia Group's Coral Gables office will commence operations immediately, with membership inquiries accepted by referral only.