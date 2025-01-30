AWE And Stereopsia Join Forces To Co-Produce Europe's Ultimate XR Event: United XR Europe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

8-10 December 2025 | Brussels, Belgium

BRUSSELS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented World (AWE) and Stereopsia unite to launch the most powerful XR event in Europe: United XR Europe . From 8 to 10 December 2025 , Brussels will host the #1 hub for XR innovation , leadership, and next-gen immersive experiences, to accelerate the European immersive ecosystem towards mainstream adoption.

This new event replaces AWE EU and Stereopsia Europe, building on the combined 32 years of success and leadership of the co-producers in the XR industry. United XR Europe merges the best of AWE's world-renowned exhibition, from XR giants to promising startups, and influential tech leaders with Stereopsia's prestigious conference programming , deep industry insights, visionary workshops, and long-standing connection with European institutions and initiatives (XR4Europe, XR Valley, Women In Immersive Tech Europe). Together, they are creating a mega event at the heart of Europe redefining XR industry standards while highlighting the strategic importance of public-private partnerships and ethics in advancing Europe's XR leadership.

Expect the Best of AWE Plus the Best of Stereopsia



AWE's Cutting-Edge Exhibition – An exciting tradeshow bringing together over 125 exhibitors from XR world leaders to the most innovative companies, showcasing technologies and solutions that are impacting the present and shaping the future of the industry.



Elite Speakers & Thought Leaders – A meticulously curated lineup of international experts delivering high-level discussions on industry trends, challenges, and breakthroughs including a strong focus on the merging of AI and XR.



Enterprise VIP Program - A program for enterprises looking to enhance their business through XR adoption, featuring early-access expo tours with tailored matchmaking, expert-led roundtables, and a sales-free lounge for peer-to-peer networking.



Scientific Conference – A leading academic track showcasing the latest research and scientific advancements in XR, led by Europe's leading scholars and researchers.



Startup competition – 8 XR start-ups selected by top investors to pitch in front of a judging panel with the winner honored on the main stage with the "Start-up to Watch" Award.



The Market for XR Business – The European Market for Immersive Creativity (EMIC), driving impactful B2B connections, fostering collaborations, and enabling deals between content creators, investors, and distributors.



European XR Awards® – A prestigious celebration of Europe's most innovative XR creators, experiences, and VR games, setting the benchmark for immersive excellence.



Workshops & Deep-Dive Sessions – Exclusive masterclasses and hands-on sessions designed to equip attendees with the skills and insights to thrive in the immersive revolution.

And the crown jewel: the community itself! Over 2000 XR professionals will gather to network, make deals, hire talent, and find opportunities at Europe's most valuable XR gathering to date.

A Unified Vision for the XR Future

This convergence of AWE's influential global presence and Stereopsia's deep-rooted European connections makes a statement to the XR industry in Europe.

" This is the moment Europe has been waiting for ", said Alexandra Gérard, Executive Producer and General Manager of United XR Europe. "By bringing together AWE's exceptional exhibition and extensive network of key players with Stereopsia's world-class conferences and powerful European connections , we are building an event that will not only serve as a catalyst for XR growth in Europe but will reshape the global immersive landscape with bold innovation and transformative impact."

"We have long envisioned uniting the fragmented XR communities across Europe, and this partnership with Stereopsia marks a significant step toward that goal," said Executive Producer Ori Inbar. "Together, we are creating an epicenter for XR in Europe, sending a clear and powerful message: XR is going mainstream and to achieve this goal we must unite to position Europe as the world's leading XR market."

Join Us in Brussels – 8-10 December 2025

XR professionals, entrepreneurs, builders, creators, investors, policymakers, and enthusiasts from around the world are invited to be part of this historic event.

European Enterprises exploring XR adoption are invited to join the list of Enterprises who participated in AWE and Stereopsia events such as: Siemens, Alstom, Audi, LVMH, World Economic Forum, Red Bull, ESA, Bayer, Deutsche Telecom, Nestle, Shell, and hundreds more.

Event and community organisers from across Europe are encouraged to join the United XR Europe - everyone is welcome!

Join us at Maison de la Poste, Rue Picard 5-7, 1000 Brussels.

For updates, to get involved and to register, please visit .

Contact us: class="prntal">Registered attendees for AWE EU 2025 have been notified that their tickets have been converted to the new united event.

Press Contact: href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#12626077616152677c7b6677764a403c7767" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected

Follow Us on Social Media

Stay up to date with the latest news and announcements:



LinkedIn: @UnitedXR Link

Facebook: @UnitedXR Link

Instagram: @UnitedXR Link BlueSky: @unitedxr Link

About AWE (Augmented World Expo):

AWE is the world's leading XR community and event series. Since 2010, 5000 companies and 60,000 professionals have trusted AWE to connect, learn and grow their businesses in the AR and VR ecosystem through global conferences in the USA, Europe, and Asia, its prestigious Auggie Awards, year-round meetups, and online resources. Industry giants who chose to sponsor AWE events include Meta, Snap, Niantic, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Google, Samsung,Unity, Lenovo, Canon, Epson, Sony, STMicroelectronics, AWS, NVIDIA, and many more.

Dedicated to advancing Spatial Computing to further human progress, AWE envisions a $1 trillion XR industry by 2030. With a commitment to innovation, collaboration, diversity, and sustainability, AWE unites creators, developers, enterprises, and enthusiasts to learn, connect, and drive the XR industry forward. For more information, visit .

About Stereopsia:

Since 2009, Stereopsia has been Europe's premier event dedicated to immersive technologies, fostering connections and innovation in XR. Held annually in Brussels, Stereopsia unites industry leaders, researchers, creators, and policymakers for conferences, exhibitions, the EMIC production market, networking, and the prestigious European XR Awards®. Its strategic proximity to European institutions enhances its role as a pivotal platform for in-depth discussions on immersive technologies and funding opportunities. High-level companies who chose to support Stereopia include Meta, Pico, Deloitte, BARCO/Cionic,... In 2021, Stereopsia expanded globally with the launch of Stereopsia LATAM, further promoting XR adoption worldwide. Committed to advancing XR in Europe, Stereopsia bridges technology with real-world impact, shaping the future of immersive experiences across various sectors. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Augmented World Expo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED