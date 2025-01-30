Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market To Surpass USD 62.86B By 2032 Due To Rising Demand For Real-Time Analytics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hadoop-Big-Data-Analytics-Market

The Hadoop Big Data Analytics is growing at a rapid pace, driven by the increasing volume of data generated across various sectors.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market size was USD 11.22 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 62.86 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.11% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report:Keyplayers:Cloudera (Cloudera Data Platform)Hortonworks, Inc. (Hortonworks Data Platform)Hadapt, Inc. (Hadapt)Amazon Web Services LLC (Amazon EMR)Outerthought (Outerthought Hadoop)MapR Technologies, Inc. (MapR Converged Data Platform)Platform Computing (Platform Symphony)Karmasphere, Inc. (Karmasphere Analytics)Greenplum, Inc. (Greenplum Database)Hstreaming LLC (Hstreaming)Pentaho Corporation (Pentaho Data Integration)Zettaset, Inc. (Zettaset Orchestrator)IBM Corporation (IBM BigInsights)Microsoft Corporation (Azure HDInsight)Teradata Corporation (Teradata Analytics Platform)SAP SE (SAP HANA)Oracle Corporation (Oracle Big Data Appliance)Dell Technologies (Dell EMC Isilon)SAS Institute Inc. (SAS Viya)Qlik Technologies (Qlik Sense)Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Growth Driven by Real-Time Data Demand and IoT IntegrationThe Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by increasing data volumes and the rising need for real-time data processing. Organizations are using Hadoop for the analysis of structured as well as unstructured data to enhance operational efficiency and build customer satisfaction, particularly in finance, healthcare, and retail. More and more IoT devices increase the speed of market progress since businesses are moving towards Hadoop for scaled data storage and real-time analytics. Hadoop is reducing processing costs up to 40% with improved data management, and big data initiatives are being planned by organizations in more than 50%.Segment AnalysisBy Component:The software segment dominated the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market with over 72.08% of the market share in 2023. The driving force behind this dominance is the increasing demand for big data solutions, as 60% of organizations have implemented Hadoop-based software tools like data management systems and analytics platforms. Integration with cutting-edge technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence adds further value to Hadoop software as enterprises seek to gain actionable insights from their massive datasets. Besides, software solutions are scalable, flexible, and cost-effective, which is why businesses find them to be the best choice for managing the increasing volumes of data.By Application:In 2023, the Risk & Fraud Analytics segment led the market with a dominant share of over 42.06%. This is as a result of the increased application of big data analytics in increasing security and mitigating risks in numerous industries. Its ability to process big data in the shortest time possible provides organizations with an opportunity to run real-time analyses on potential frauds and security threats, enabling them to be better positioned in responding to those threats. Increasingly, the need for risk and fraud analytics becomes a critical priority in business, thereby increasing the demand for Hadoop-powered risk and fraud analytics solutions.Enquiry Before Buy:Regional AnalysisIn 2023, North America led the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market with a share of over 40.2%. This region has emerged as a center for technological innovation, especially in Hadoop-based big data analytics. Major technology companies such as Cloudera, Hortonworks, MapR, and IBM are located in North America, providing a broad spectrum of Hadoop-based solutions and services. These solutions have been widely adopted in sectors such as finance, healthcare, and retail, where the management of large datasets and the derivation of actionable insights are critical.The Asia Pacific region is also experiencing rapid growth in the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, driven by ongoing digital transformation initiatives and the explosion of data generation. Countries such as India, China, Australia, and Japan are adopting Hadoop-based solutions to handle the large volumes of growing data and uncover necessary insights. While international companies dominate this region, there are many local companies offering customized Hadoop solutions to the local needs of that specific market.Recent DevelopmentsIn March 2023, AWS launched Amazon Managed Hadoop for EMR on Outposts, allowing customers to run Hadoop on their own on-premises hardware while benefiting from the scalability and reliability of AWS.In February 2023, Outerthought introduced the Outerthought Data Lake Platform 4.0, which includes new features for Hadoop users, such as support for Apache Spark 3.2, improved performance for Hive queries, and a revamped user interface for managing Hadoop clusters.Access Complete Report:About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.