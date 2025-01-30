Madhya Pradesh Tourism Shines At FITUR 2025 And Hosts Successful Barcelona Roadshow

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Madhya Pradesh Pavilion at FITUR, Madrid 2025

Madhya Pradesh Tourism at FITUR 2025 was led by Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, Hon'ble of State for Culture & Tourism

The Spanish Trade at the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Stall

Madhya Pradesh Tourism showcased its charm to Spain's travel trade at the Roadshow

The Barcelona Roadshow saw an overwhelming response with strong participation from Spain's travel trade

Showcasing UNESCO Heritage, Cultural Richness, and Future Opportunities through B2B Engagement

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) made a notable impact at FITUR 2025, one of the world's leading travel fairs in Madrid, Spain, spotlighting the state's rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and key tourism assets. Emphasizing its UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Sanchi Stupa, and Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, the state also showcased vibrant cultural festivals, wildlife reserves, and spiritual destinations.The Madhya Pradesh pavilion was inaugurated by H.E. Mr. Dinesh K. Patnaik, Ambassador of India to Spain, alongside Mr. Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture, Tourism, and Religious Trusts, Government of Madhya Pradesh, along with other distinguished dignitaries and stakeholders from the state.Further extending its reach, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board hosted a dynamic roadshow in Barcelona on January 27, 2025. The event, attended by H.E. Mr. Inbasekar Sundaramurthi, Consul General of India in Barcelona, and Mrs. Aarsha Nissar, Consul at CGI Barcelona, introduced the state as the "Heart of Incredible India" to global travel trade professionals.The roadshow included engaging presentations on Madhya Pradesh's UNESCO-listed sites, wildlife reserves, and spiritual landmarks, fostering valuable B2B discussions. These interactions set the stage for potential collaborations, including marketing partnerships and innovative tourism projects to enhance foreign tourist arrivals.Speaking on the occasion Mr. Dharmendra Singh Lodhi said,“Madhya Pradesh is a land of untold stories, from UNESCO heritage sites to vibrant culture and natural beauty. FITUR and the Barcelona roadshow have opened new avenues for collaboration and global engagement.”The events underscored Madhya Pradesh's growing global tourism presence and paved the way for future growth through strategic partnerships.The Madhya Pradesh delegation was led by Mr. Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism, Culture, Religious Endowments, and Trusts, along with Dr. Ilayaraja T, Managing Director of the MP State Tourism Development Corporation, Dr. Jeevan S Rajak, Officer on Special Duty to the Hon'ble Minister, and Mr. Vivek Jude, Deputy Director of Events and Marketing at the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

ZM

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Break Away in Madhya Pradesh | Explore The Heart of Incredible India | MP Tourism

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.