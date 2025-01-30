Akkodis Acquires Barhead Solutions, A Microsoft Technology Consultancy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In Australia and globally, Akkodis has pursued a strategy of deepening its expertise in tech practices and consulting solutions in its key markets. This aligns strongly with this strategy, providing extended expertise in Consulting Services, ICT, Project Delivery and Managed Services.

Barhead Solutions brings award-winning expertise and a shared commitment to purpose and excellence. The combination of Akkodis' global capabilities and Barhead's specialized Microsoft expertise unlocks significant opportunities. Akkodis will be positioned to offer clients an expanded range of CRM, ERP, and Low-Code Solutions to complement existing Digital & AI Transformation, Data & Analytics, Application Modernization, Cloud & Infrastructure, Business Applications and world-leading consulting services. Together, Akkodis and Barhead are well positioned to deliver expanded services and solutions that accelerate digital transformation for their clients.

"By bringing Barhead into the Akkodis family we are creating an unparalleled powerhouse of Microsoft expertise. This is a significant milestone in our strategic journey and reinforces our commitment and capacity to deliver innovative, scalable solutions to our clients, nationwide," said Peter Hawkins, Managing Director & SVP of Akkodis Australia.

"The combination of Barhead and Akkodis offers the market a modern consulting firm servicing Microsoft business apps, data, and AI services. To capitalize on growing demand, we recognized that expanding our capabilities through a strategic partnership was essential. The timing was perfect, and Akkodis is the ideal firm to amplify Barhead's Microsoft partnership." said John Orrock, Co-founder & Head of Capability of Barhead. Ken Struthers, CEO & Co-founder of Barhead added, "Joining Akkodis amplifies our expertise and broadens the outcomes we can deliver for clients, all whilst maintaining our commitment to innovation and personalized customer service."

Akkodis sees a very strong cultural fit with Barhead. For example, both teams have long-standing commitments to delivering Tech for Social Impact . In 2022, Akkodis won the global 'Inclusion Changemaker' category for the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Social Impact. Barhead won the same prestigious award in 2020 and in 2022 in the 'Community Response' category.

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering company and Smart Industry leader. We enable clients to advance in their digital transformation with Consulting, Solutions, Talent, and Academy services. Headquartered in Switzerland and part of the Adecco Group, Akkodis is a trusted tech partner to the world's industries. We co-create and pioneer solutions that help to solve major challenges, from accelerating the clean energy transition and green mobility, to improving user and patient centricity. Empowered by a culture of inclusion and diversity, our 50,000 tech experts across 30 countries combine best-in-class technologies and cross industry knowledge to drive purposeful innovation for a more sustainable tomorrow. We are passionate about Engineering a Smarter Future Together. akkodis | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

