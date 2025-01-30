Qatar Attends Steering Committee Meeting For Regional Arab States Programme In Cairo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated in the second meeting of the Steering Committee for the Regional Program for Arab States (2023-2028), which began yesterday in Cairo, Egypt, and will continue over two days.

The Qatari delegation was led by Security Attache at the Embassy of the State of Qatar to Egypt Col. Ali Mubarak Al Kuwari.

The meeting was jointly organized by the General Secretariat of the Arab League and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa. The committee convenes regularly to evaluate activities and projects under the 2024 regional program.

Discussions included reports on the achievements of 2024, as well as preparations for joint programs and projects scheduled for 2025. These initiatives are crucial, especially in the areas of counter-terrorism, organized crime, corruption and financial crimes, drug control, and strengthening criminal justice systems.

Representatives from relevant ministries and agencies in various Arab states, as well as officials from the Arab League General Secretariat, the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, also attended the meeting.