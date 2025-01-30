Boost Your Coverage, Not Your Budget with Bajaj Allianz Life’s Critical Illness Benefit Rider

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 29 January, 2025: Bajaj Allianz Life, one of Ind’a’s leading private life insurers, has launched Bajaj Allianz Life New Critical Illness Benefit Rider, a non-linked, non-participating, individual, pure risk health rider, covering up to 60 major critical illness (CI) conditions. It is a smart add-on designed to strengthen financial protection against major health setbacks, ensuring custo’ers’ savings stay intact during a medical crisis. Customers can avail the rider with the Company’s flagship term plan Bajaj Allianz Life e-Touch II.



Designed to bridge gaps in healthcare costs, Bajaj Allianz Li’e’s new Critical Illness Benefit Rider provides critical financial support across different customer needs. For those without Mediclaim, it acts as a financial cushion, preventing savings from being depleted during a medical emergency. For those with a basic Mediclaim cover (e.g., 5 lakh), it helps bridge the gap between policy limits and actual treatment costs, which can often exceed coverage. Even for those with a higher Mediclaim cover (e.g., 50 lakh), this rider ensures financial stability by covering loss of income and protecting one’s lifestyle, making it a vital addition to a well-rounded financial plan.



Key features of Bajaj Allianz Life New Critical Illness Benefit Rider:

. Broad Coverage: With a minimum age of 18 years to maximum of 80 years, one can get protection against a wide range of critical illnesses including cancer, heart attack, stroke, and more.

. Flexible Options: Choose from three rider options like Critical (10 major CIs), Enhanced (25 major CIs), and Comprehensive (60 major CIs) tailored to individual needs.

. Tax Benefits: Offers tax deductions as per eligibility.

. Health Management Services: Access to medical second opinions and consultations from registered service providers.



Through these critical illness riders, Bajaj Allianz Life is looking to give policyholders more control over their financial security.





