(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Any in London will stand with Ukraine, as it believes defending Ukraine's right to determine its own future is the correct course of action.

Former UK Home Secretary Charles Clarke said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

Commenting on the recently signed 100-year partnership agreement between the UK and Ukraine, Clarke emphasized that it was far more than just a symbolic gesture. He described it as a declaration that the values underpinning support for Ukraine and resistance against Russia's aggression would remain a permanent commitment. This, he explained, was not due to any short-term tactical interests in Ukraine but rather because it was strategically and fundamentally necessary to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty, ensuring that Russia does not dictate its future.

Clarke stated that regardless of whether the Conservatives or Labor are in power in Britain, support for Ukraine would persist. He highlighted former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had demonstrated strong backing for Kyiv from the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion. He also noted that the current Labor government continues to provide robust support.

Discussing Britain's stance, Clarke pointed out that the UK had implemented extensive sanctions against Russia. He stressed that there remained opportunities to further tighten sanctions, particularly in coordination with European partners, targeting Russia's shadow oil fleet. However, he underlined the importance of ensuring that any new measures would be truly effective.

As an example, Clarke referred to aging Russian ships operating globally, noting that these vessels were in poor condition and posed significant risks, such as damaging underwater pipelines. He suggested that stricter sanctions could be introduced to halt their use, but emphasized that the key challenge was to design sanctions that would genuinely work.

Regarding potential U.S. policy shifts, Clarke stated that he could not speak on whether Washington might consider easing sanctions. However, he believed that the UK and Europe were unlikely to take such a step at this time.

He also acknowledged that the new U.S. administration might seek to engage with Russia, but warned that such diplomatic efforts should not result in decisions about Ukraine's fate being made without Ukrainian involvement. He stressed that agreements on spheres of influence could not be imposed over people's heads, asserting that this principle applied to Ukraine as well.

Photo: Olha Tanasiichuk / Ukrinform