Swiss Food Giant Nestlé To Invest $1 Billion In Mexico

Swiss Food Giant Nestlé To Invest $1 Billion In Mexico
Date
1/30/2025 12:23:22 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Swiss food giant Nestlé will invest $1 billion (CHF905 million) in Mexico over the next three years to boost production, the Mexican president and company executives announced on Tuesday.
This content was published on
January 29, 2025 - 09:46
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Nestlé: 1 milliard de dollars pour hausser sa production au Mexique
Original
Read more: Nestlé: 1 milliard de dollars pour hausser sa production au Mexiqu
Español
es
Nestlé invertirá 1,000 millones de dólares en Mexico
Read more: Nestlé invertirá 1,000 millones de dólares en Mexic
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“They plan to invest $1 billion over the next three years to boost production in our country,” said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in a video posted on social media, where she appeared with company representatives.
“This is a great chance to boost confidence in Mexico, its government and the vast opportunities the country offers to the world,” said Fausto Costa, General Manager of Nestlé Mexico, also in the video.
President Sheinbaum stated that this investment is part of 'Plan Mexico', a government initiative aimed at replacing Chinese imports and boosting domestic production to strengthen both the Mexican and North American markets.
+How Trump's orders could affect Switzerland
However, Mexico faces the threat of 25% tariffs on its exports to the US, set to be imposed by President Donald Trump from February 1.
By 2023, 83% of Mexican exports, worth over $490 billion, were destined for the USA.
Translated from French with DeepL/sp
MENAFN30012025000210011054ID1109146659
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.