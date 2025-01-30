Federal Reserve Chair Urges Congress To Act On Crypto Regulation

(MENAFN- Breaking) Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, recently made comments regarding the regulation of cryptocurrencies during a virtual event hosted by Princeton University. Powell emphasized the need for clear regulations to ensure stability and protect investors in the rapidly evolving market. He acknowledged the growing popularity of digital assets but cautioned about their inherent risks and the potential for financial instability.

Powell highlighted the importance of regulating stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency pegged to a stable asset like the US dollar. He expressed concerns about the lack of regulation surrounding stablecoins and emphasized the need for a robust regulatory framework to address potential risks to financial stability.

The Federal Reserve Chairman also discussed the potential benefits of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for the US. He emphasized that a digital dollar could enhance the efficiency of cross-border payments, reduce transaction costs, and provide financial inclusion to underserved populations. However, Powell noted that the Federal Reserve is still in the early stages of exploring the feasibility and implications of issuing a CBDC.

Overall, Jerome Powell's comments underscore the importance of regulatory clarity in the cryptocurrency market to protect consumers, maintain financial stability, and foster innovation. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow and evolve, policymakers are faced with the challenge of balancing innovation and risk management to ensure a safe and efficient financial system for all stakeholders.

