New Educational Toolkit For Children Affected By Conflicts Launched In Doha

Doha, Qatar: A new guidance toolkit was launched yesterday in Doha with the support of Qatar, Unesco, and the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (OSRSG CAAC).

This toolkit is designed to support teachers and educators working with children and young people affected by armed conflicts, especially those formerly associated with and armed groups (CAAFAG).

The guidance 'Education for Children formerly associated with armed forces and armed groups; Guidance for teachers and educators,' will be rolled out globally as a pilot project in collaboration between Unesco, Unicef and Education Above All Foundation.

This self-learning tool is designed for both formal and informal education, helping teachers gain the skills and knowledge to support children during their reintegration.

It's also a useful resource for policymakers, practitioners, and teacher educators working in conflict-affected and post-conflict areas, said officials during the launch event.

They emphasised the importance of education in healing and resilience for children impacted by conflict.

“Education is a cornerstone of healing and resilience for children affected by armed conflict. This Guidance toolkit is a vital step in ensuring educators are prepared to support these children in reclaiming their futures.

“By fostering safe, inclusive, and nurturing learning environments, we can empower young people to overcome the trauma of conflict and thrive,” Virginia Gamba, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, said in a message read on her behalf by Dawoud Al Masri, Head of the Analysis and Outreach Hub.

Salah Khaled, Unesco Representative to the Gulf States and Yemen and Director of Unesco Office in Doha, highlighted that the partnership between Unesco and OSRSG CAAC reflects the shared commitment to protecting children's right to education in the face of adversity.

“The Guidance offers practical tools for educators to address the unique challenges faced by children associated with armed forces and groups. Together, we aim to ensure education remains a beacon of hope and a pathway to a brighter future for all,” he said.

The research-based Guidance includes a review of existing resources and interviews with researchers, UN agencies, NGOs, and people with past ties to armed forces and groups. It is designed to be flexible for different educational settings and addresses a key gap in resources for educators in crisis and post-crisis situations.

Sheikha Hanouf Abdulrahman Al Thani, Director, International Organisations and Coorperation at Ministry of Foreign Affairs empahsised on the fundamental role Qatar plays in supporting education in conflict areas.

“Qatar reaffirms its humanitarian commitment through these ongoing efforts and its global role in ensuring inclusive and safe education for all children, even in the most challenging situations.

As part of these efforts, and recognising the importance of training teachers, especially those working in conflict areas, Qatar worked with the UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict and Unesco to develop a set of guidelines for teachers and staff working with children affected by armed conflict.

It is hoped that these guidelines will help build teachers' capacity to provide the necessary environment and care for children under these conditions,” she said.

Sheikha Haya Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of Strategic Partnerships at the Qatar Fund for Development, highlighted the importance of the toolkit in supporting children in conflict areas, as well as teachers and administrators in their commitment to both their students and the surrounding communities.

“Educators working in these fragile contexts face immense difficulties, stigma, resource constraints and the need for trauma-informed approaches, just to name a few.

“That is why this guidance is so critical. It provides practical tools and frameworks that address those complexities, empowering educators and children protection actors to create safe, nurturing environments where children can heal and thrive,” she said.