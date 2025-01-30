Crypto Analyst Identifies XRP As Top Altcoin With Most Impressive Chart

(MENAFN- Breaking) Esteemed trader and analyst Jacob Canfield (@JacobCanfield) has pinpointed as the standout performer within the realm of altcoins, showcasing a price chart on X that highlights the recent momentum of the token. Despite many altcoins enduring significant losses in recent days, XRP has demonstrated remarkable resilience.

XRP Gains Impressive Momentum

Examining the daily chart for the XRP /USD perpetual contract on ByBit unveils a consistent ascent from levels below $0.50 in early November to its current consolidation area around $3.10. This chart portrays a series of higher highs and higher lows, affirming the sustained bullish trend of XRP .







The initial surge commenced below $0.50, gaining momentum throughout November and early December. By the end of December, XRP had reached the $2.00 territory, briefly consolidating before resuming its upward trajectory. In mid-January, the token surpassed $3.00, reaching close to $3.20 before encountering a pullback .

Canfield's chart outlines various critical support and resistance levels, including a pink demand zone approximately between $1.90–$2.00 that has consistently served as a robust foundation whenever the price has dipped. A significant dip into this zone, followed by a rapid recovery, indicates the steadfast defense of the $2.00 threshold by bullish investors.

Higher on the chart is a black horizontal line around $2.90, which acted as a peak in early December 2024 and is now acting as a support level. XRP 's historical support levels -noted at $0.5478, $0.3125, and $0.1778-lie well below current market prices, offering insights into crucial areas observed during previous trading cycles.

Recent candlestick patterns depict notable volatility around $3.00. An abrupt drop briefly pushed the market below $2.65, but the price swiftly rebounded. Such sharp swings followed by quick recoveries often signify ample liquidity and a willingness among traders to absorb selling pressure. The cluster of candlesticks near $3.05–$3.10 indicates an equilibrium between buying and selling forces at a crucial resistance level; a significant upward or downward move might dictate the short-term momentum.

In his succinct yet resolute statement-“XRP – Unironically looks like the best altcoin chart in crypto right now”-Canfield reveals an optimistic outlook based on the chart's clear structure and unwavering demand. He emphasizes the strength of the uptrend, clearly defined support and resistance points, and the evident interest in defending key zones.

While specific price targets have not been disclosed, the chart emphasizes the significance of maintaining levels above $3.00, aligning with the pivotal 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level (derived from the mid-January peak) and potentially surpassing $3.24 (0.786 Fibonacci retracement level).

In a worst-case scenario, a more pronounced correction could revisit the $2.00 demand zone, where XRP has garnered substantial support in recent months. The ability of XRP to uphold its position and enhance its market presence remains uncertain, but its technical framework has captivated the attention of numerous traders seeking altcoins with robust trend dynamics.







Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.