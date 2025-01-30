Award Of Distinction Presented To Feature Film Maha Mahim Didiji Murmu At 17Th Global Film Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, The prestigious Award of Distinction was presented to the feature Maha Mahim DidiJi Murmu during a grand ceremony at the 17th Global Film Festival Noida, held at Marwah Film City. The award was jointly presented by His Excellency Arunkoemar Hardien, Ambassador of Suriname to India, and Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, to the film's producer, B. K. Prabha Mishra.



Directed by B. K. Pamposh Mishra, Maha Mahim Didiji Murmu highlights themes of leadership, resilience, and social change, drawing inspiration from the life and values of its titular character.



Speaking about the film, producer B. K. Prabha Mishra expressed her gratitude for the recognition.“This film is a labor of love and an attempt to bring a powerful story to the forefront. I am deeply honored to receive this award at such a prestigious platform,” she said.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the Global Film Festival, praised the film's vision and impact.“Maha Mahim DidiJi Murmu is a testament to the transformative power of storytelling. It not only entertains but also educates and inspires audiences to think about leadership and social progress,” he remarked.



The event, graced by luminaries from the film and cultural world, celebrated the outstanding contribution of the film to Indian cinema and its emphasis on meaningful narratives.



The 17th Global Film Festival continues to recognize and honor cinematic excellence, fostering cultural exchange and creative expression on a global stage.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143