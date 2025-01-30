PDP Leaders Accuse NC Of Targeted Demolition In Sonamarg

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Saliq Manzoor

Srinagar- People's Party leaders have criticized Omar Abdullah and the National (NC) following the recent demolition of the property belonging to PDP leader Bashir Mir. The demolition has sparked accusations of motivated actions, with PDP leaders alleging that the NC is conducting targeted demolitions for personal and gain.

Senior PDP leader and MLA from Pulwama, Waheed Para, along with PDP leaders Bashir Mir and Jamaat Ali Shaheen, visited Sonamarg and strongly criticized the authorities for allegedly targeting PDP leader Bashir Mir's hotel for demolition. According to PDP, Bashir Mir, who had contested the Assembly elections against Omar Abdullah, is reportedly being unfairly targeted despite having proper construction permissions for his hotel.

Speaking to reporters, Bashir Mir alleged that the NC was trying to undermine his political career.“The Kangan seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and NC assumed no one from PDP would contest. However, during the Assembly elections, Jamaat Ali Shaheen ran and gave NC stiff competition. They thought my political career was over,” Mir said.

“I contested against Omar Abdullah in Ganderbal. Now that PDP has gained strength here under my leadership, they want to destroy me financially and politically,” he said.

Mir further claimed that multiple buildings in Sonamarg were constructed on state and forest land without permits.“I am not against anyone personally, but the law should be applied equally. Targeting me based on personal interests will not make me surrender,” he added.

Para echoed these sentiments, alleging that the NC government was normalizing the August 5, 2019, decision that revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.“The people gave Omar Abdullah a mandate with 50 MLAs. At that time, people were unhappy, and we opposed demolitions by the BJP government. But now, NC is selectively targeting common residents in Sonamarg,” Para said.

Para also alleged corruption in the administration, claiming that the recent transfer of the Pahalgam Development Authority CEO was linked to the construction of 300 illegal structures backed by NC leaders.“In Sonamarg, too, there are numerous illegal buildings, yet only PDP leaders are being targeted. This is injustice, and the NC government is misusing its power,” he said.

Para urged the Lieutenant Governor's administration and the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate the matter and take action against corrupt officials and NC leadership.