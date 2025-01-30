(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Carbon Accounting Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.5% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 33082.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 31.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, UK, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, France, India, South Korea, and Italy Key companies profiled 3E Net Zero Group Pty Ltd., Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, BraveGen, Brightest Inc., Carbon Analytics Ltd., ENGIE SA, ESG Enterprise, GreenStep Solutions Inc., Intelex Technologies ULC, Lisam Systems SA, Locus Technologies, Net0, Persefoni AI Inc., ProcessMAP Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., Sphera Solutions Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV

The Carbon Accounting Software Market is witnessing significant trends as enterprises focus on managing their carbon releases and achieving net-zero emissions. Emissions auditing is a key driver, with investors and potential investors seeking sustainability proficiency from companies. Innovating solutions like Digital Twin technology and AI are transforming commercial operations, allowing for predictive analysis of energy usage in buildings, services, and city planning. McKinsey and Catalyst Zero are leading the decarbonization solution, helping businesses design and construct operations with lower carbon footprints. Driving factors include increasing product demand, COP27, and the need to move away from fossil fuel consumption. Carbon accounting software is becoming essential for companies to stay competitive and meet net-zero targets. On-premise and cloud-based solutions are available, offering high-tech knowledge and expertise to help enterprises make the transition. Digital alternatives to paperless progress, such as online banking and mobile payment apps, are also playing a role in reducing carbon footprints. Fossil fuel companies are also investing in renewable energy sources like wind power and Algae biofuels to meet their net-zero targets. However, it's important to avoid greenwashing practices and ensure transparency in carbon reporting.

Carbon accounting software, delivered as a Service-as-a-Solution (SaaS), offers businesses flexibility in scaling their usage according to their specific needs. This feature is advantageous for organizations of all sizes, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations. SaaS solutions enable remote access through the cloud, allowing teams and stakeholders to collaborate on carbon accounting and sustainability reporting from any location with an internet connection. Additionally, SaaS models generally involve lower upfront costs compared to traditional on-premises software, making it a cost-effective choice for budget-conscious organizations or those seeking to minimize initial investments.

. Carbon accounting software is essential for enterprises seeking to manage and reduce their carbon releases as they strive for net-zero emissions. However, challenges persist. Emissions auditing can be complex, requiring sustainability proficiency and high-tech knowledge. Financial opportunities exist for innovating decarbonization solutions, attracting investors and potential investors. McKinsey and Catalyst Zero are driving this transformation, offering digital twin technology to predict and design carbon footprint reduction in commercial operations. City planners, building owners, and service providers can benefit from AI-powered carbon accounting software. Driving factors include product demand, COP27, and the need to address greenwashing practices. Companies like ExxonMobil are deploying on-premise and cloud-based solutions, joining the digital revolution in areas like wind power and fossil fuel consumption. Digital twins, AI, and paperless progress are key to the future of carbon accounting software.

. In the business world, accurately measuring and reporting carbon emissions is essential for environmental sustainability. However, many organizations, excluding carbon-intensive industries, seldom track their energy usage in detail. Energy consumption data for vehicles and fleets is often overlooked in accounting systems. The calculation of carbon emissions requires obtaining utility bills for numerous buildings and contacting various plant managers to determine the usage of fuels like propane and natural gas. Efficient carbon accounting necessitates meticulous data collection and organization.

This carbon accounting software market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Telecommunication

1.2 Oil and gas

1.3 Technology

1.4 Power and utilities 1.5 Others



2.1 Cloud-based 2.2 On-premises



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Telecommunication- Carbon accounting software is essential for telecommunications companies to manage and analyze their energy consumption and associated carbon emissions. This includes electricity usage in data centers, network infrastructure, and office facilities. Telecommunication networks, including data centers and cell towers, contribute significantly to carbon emissions. Carbon accounting software enables organizations to quantify these emissions, identify energy efficiency opportunities, and track the integration of renewable energy sources. In the telecom sector, components such as antennas, feeders, cables, and transmission equipment contribute to carbon emissions. Passive components like telecom towers, sites, and others also add to the carbon footprint. Regulations, like the one in India by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), mandating carbon emissions disclosure, have driven the need for carbon accounting software. Companies use this software to support eco-design initiatives, develop energy-efficient products, and reduce operational costs. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the telecommunication segment in the global carbon accounting software market.

The Carbon Accounting Software market is witnessing significant growth as enterprises increasingly focus on measuring, managing, and reducing their carbon releases to achieve net-zero emissions and seize financial opportunities in the decarbonization solution space. This software enables auditing of carbon footprints, predicting emissions from commercial operations, designing and constructing buildings with digital twin technology, and managing traffic flow and room temperatures in real-time. City planners and building owners are leveraging this high-tech knowledge to innovate solutions for sustainability proficiency and transformation expertise. Potential investors and financial institutions are also showing keen interest in this market, recognizing the importance of carbon accounting in the decarbonization process. McKinsey and Catalyst Zero are among the many organizations providing carbon accounting services, helping enterprises navigate the complexities of carbon management.

The Carbon Accounting Software market is experiencing significant growth as enterprises prioritize decarbonization solutions for managing and reducing their carbon releases. This market offers financial opportunities for investors and potential investors, as the demand for sustainability proficiency and high-tech knowledge increases. Innovating solutions in this space include digital twin technology, AI, and predictive analytics, which can help manage carbon footprints in commercial operations, buildings, and services. Driving factors include the net-zero emissions target, COP27, and the need to address greenwashing practices. McKinsey and Catalyst Zero are among those leading the transformation expertise in this field. Carbon accounting software can help manage emissions from physical objects like buildings, traffic flow, room temperatures, wind power, and fossil fuel consumption. Companies like ExxonMobil are also deploying carbon accounting software for on-premise and cloud-based solutions. Digital alternatives, such as online banking and mobile payment apps, are also contributing to the paperless progress in this market. Algae biofuels and other renewable energy sources are also being integrated into carbon accounting software to help enterprises achieve their net-zero targets.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

