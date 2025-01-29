(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Data Center Server Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.52% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 169.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.18 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, UK, Australia, and Japan Key companies profiled Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Egenera Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., IRON Global Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Quanta Computer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Super Micro Computer Inc., Trend Micro Inc., and Unisys Corp.

Market Driver

The Data Center Server Market is experiencing significant growth due to technology advancements and the increasing adoption of cloud computing for digital services. Businesses require more data storage and better scalability, leading to trends like green data centers, energy-efficient solutions, and the development of broadband internet infrastructure. The 5G network and edge computing are also driving demand for smaller, more distributed data centers like micro and portable data centers. Key players in the market include CPU, GPU, and memory drive manufacturers, as well as virtual machine providers. Power usage efficiency is a major focus, with initiatives like solar, wind, and hydroelectric power being adopted for sustainability. AI, machine learning, and big data analytics are also transforming the market, with high-functioning servers and blade servers gaining popularity. However, challenges like hardware failure and cybersecurity risks remain, necessitating continued innovation in areas like power usage efficiency, CPU performance, and cybersecurity solutions. The market is expected to continue growing, with mega data centers and hyperscale data centers leading the way. IoT technologies and hybrid, multicloud architectures are also expected to shape the future of the data center server market.

Data centers face a significant challenge as their power consumption increases due to the expanding use of cloud computing, AI, machine learning, and IoT workloads on servers. To address this issue, data centers are exploring methods to enhance server utilization rates and decrease power consumption. One such solution is server disaggregation, which allows for greater flexibility in resource allocation and improved server utilization. By increasing the efficiency of server usage, fewer servers are needed to handle existing workloads, thereby reducing overall power consumption.

The Data Center Server Market is facing several challenges in today's business landscape. With technology advancements, there is a constant need for upgrading hardware, such as CPUs, servers, storage devices, GPUs, and memory drives, to keep up with the latest trends. Cloud computing adoption is increasing, leading to the development of new data centers, including mega data centers and hyperscale data centers. Businesses require scalability and efficiency, driving the demand for green data centers, energy-efficient solutions, and sustainability initiatives using renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydroelectric. The rise of 5G networks, edge computing, micro data centers, and portable data centers is also transforming the market. However, challenges persist, including power usage efficiency, hardware failure, cybersecurity risks, and the integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, IoT technologies, and hybrid, multicloud architectures. The market must adapt to these changes while addressing the growing data storage needs and the environmental focus. With the increasing adoption of advanced technologies like big data analytics and artificial intelligence, businesses analyze vast amounts of detailed data to gain valuable insights into various aspects of their operations (production, customers, distribution, and supply chain). To manage these complex workloads, enterprises and data center providers require powerful and efficient servers. However, upgrading existing infrastructure to accommodate these demanding workloads can lead to underutilized computing capacity, power and space constraints in data centers, and unforeseen increases in enterprise server capacity demands. These challenges necessitate the need for high-performance, scalable, and energy-efficient servers to optimally handle the growing workload demands.

1.1 Commercial server 1.2 Industrial server



2.1 Rack server

2.2 Blade server

2.3 Tower server

2.4 Microserver 2.5 Open compute project (OCP) server



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Commercial server- Data centers consist of servers, switches, firewalls, storage systems, and routers, delivering processing power, memory, local storage, and network connectivity for applications. The infrastructure shift from on-premises physical servers to virtual networks and multi-cloud environments is driving market growth. Companies like Dell, Cisco, and Fujitsu are investing in new data centers, such as Cisco's expansion for WebEx services in India. Digital transformation necessitates flexible, agile data centers to accommodate changing business needs, making commercial servers an attractive choice with on-demand resources and flexible pricing. This ongoing digital transformation will fuel the demand for data centers and, consequently, the data center server market.

The Data Center Server Market is experiencing significant growth due to technology advancements, including the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in servers, virtual machines, and GPU technology. Cloud computing adoption is driving the demand for data centers, enabling businesses to scale efficiently and reduce costs. Digital services, such as streaming and e-commerce, are increasing data storage needs, leading to the development of hyperscale data centers. Energy efficiency is a key focus, with the adoption of green data centers, energy-efficient solutions, and renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. The market is also witnessing the emergence of edge computing, micro data centers, portable data centers, and modular data centers for decentralized processing. Servers, including rack servers, blade servers, micro servers, and tower servers, are essential components of data centers. Storage devices, such as memory drives, are also critical for data processing and management. The market is also witnessing the adoption of CPU, GPU, and virtual machines to enhance processing power and efficiency. However, challenges such as hardware failure and cybersecurity risks remain, necessitating continuous innovation and investment in data center infrastructure. The 5G network is expected to further revolutionize the market by enabling faster data transfer and processing, making data centers more agile and responsive.

